Malaicha trade goes digital

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Tshegofatso Mathe
08 Nov 2019 00:00
En route: The informal malaicha trade has traditionally been conducted by drivers of vans and minibuses who transport goods from South Africa to Zimbabwe. (Delwyn Verasamy)
On the corner of Banket and Esselen streets in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, you’ll find a roaring cross-border trade. It’s here that Zimbabweans find cars or vans whose drivers, by arrangement, will come to your house and pick up a bag or box to be transported anywhere in Zimbabwe at an agreed price.
The corner is busiest on holidays and weekends but even when the Mail & Guardian visited the site on a recent weekday there were more than 10 vans and minibuses ready to be packed for the journey across the Beitbridge border.
This may be Hillbrow, but the place is known as malaicha, an Ndebele word meaning the transport of goods.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?