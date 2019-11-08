Business

Malaicha trade goes digital

Tshegofatso Mathe

En route: The informal malaicha trade has traditionally been conducted by drivers of vans and minibuses who transport goods from South Africa to Zimbabwe. (Delwyn Verasamy)

On the corner of Banket and Esselen streets in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, you’ll find a roaring cross-border trade. It’s here that Zimbabweans find cars or vans whose drivers, by arrangement, will come to your house and pick up a bag or box to be transported anywhere in Zimbabwe at an agreed price.

READ MORE: No decent work for African cross-border traders

The corner is busiest on holidays and weekends but even when the Mail & Guardian visited the site on a recent weekday there were more than 10 vans and minibuses ready to be packed for the journey across the Beitbridge border.

This may be Hillbrow, but the place is known as malaicha, an Ndebele word meaning the transport of goods.

