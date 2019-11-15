Arts and Culture

Musician hunted in Kenya, humiliated in South Africa, at home in Canada

Jan Borman

Rainbow dreams: After coming out as gay, Kenyan musician George Barasa fled to South Africa seeking asylum as homosexuality is illegal in Kenya. Yet he faced discrimination here too. (Madelene Cronjé)

Rainbow dreams: After coming out as gay, Kenyan musician George Barasa fled to South Africa seeking asylum as homosexuality is illegal in Kenya. Yet he faced discrimination here too. (Madelene Cronjé)

Amid the xenophobic violence that swept across Gauteng in early September, Kenyan asylum seeker George Barasa finally got his wish: to find a place where he feels safe and secure.

Barasa’s application to be resettled to Canada was approved and he left South Africa during the two weeks of violence that swept across the province, resulting in at least 12 people being killed. He is now living in Toronto and says it was a “weird feeling … to be treated well”.

“I am in Toronto, where I plan to resurrect my projects that were halted for the last two years I was in South Africa.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
KenyaCanadaSouth Africa (country)homophobiaHelene CauxGeorge BarasaUnited Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

Client Media Releases

BulkSMS.com
Five ways to use Mobi-gram
North-West University
Leopards Lair 2019: winner fights period poverty
North-West University
NWU consistently among top SA universities in rankings
MTN
MTN gears up for Black Friday sale promotion
MIP Holdings
Software licensing should be getting simpler, but it's not
ContinuitySA
Utility outages: looking at the big picture
Five ways to use Mobi-gram
Leopards Lair 2019: winner fights period poverty
MTN gears up for Black Friday sale promotion
Software licensing should be getting simpler, but it's not
Utility outages: looking at the big picture
Want to publish your media releases here?