Musician hunted in Kenya, humiliated in South Africa, at home in Canada

Jan Borman
15 Nov 2019 00:00
Rainbow dreams: After coming out as gay, Kenyan musician George Barasa fled to South Africa seeking asylum as homosexuality is illegal in Kenya. Yet he faced discrimination here too. (Madelene Cronjé)
Amid the xenophobic violence that swept across Gauteng in early September, Kenyan asylum seeker George Barasa finally got his wish: to find a place where he feels safe and secure.
Barasa’s application to be resettled to Canada was approved and he left South Africa during the two weeks of violence that swept across the province, resulting in at least 12 people being killed. He is now living in Toronto and says it was a “weird feeling … to be treated well”.
“I am in Toronto, where I plan to resurrect my projects that were halted for the last two years I was in South Africa.
