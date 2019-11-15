R600-million looted from spy agency

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Thanduxolo Jika
15 Nov 2019 00:00
Leaking money: Safety and Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo (above) said this week that corruption at the SSA has caused serious economic losses. (David Harrison/M&G)
Allegations of fraudulent invoices being paid by the State Security Agency (SSA) have allegedly led to state coffers being looted of more than R600-million from a slush fund by officials in the agency and their co-conspirators outside it.
In October, Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo told the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly that the agency was investigating corrupt networks that had resulted in “serious economic losses to the state through illegal financial flows”. She said the agency had reported these corrupt activities to the Hawks and that it was taking steps internally.
“Approximately 30 individuals, including current and former SSA members, as well as non-SSA members who were complicit in some activities, have been directly and indirectly implicated.
