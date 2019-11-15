SAA strike is a lose-lose situation

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sabelo Skiti
15 Nov 2019 00:00
Tailspin: Airline workers protest during a wage dispute outside the SAA offices at OR Tambo International in 2013. Another strike will likely occur on Friday November 15. (Daniel Born/The Times/Gallo Images)
The standoff between management and labour at Airways Park, the headquarters of SAA, has reached crisis level after the airline announced it was cancelling most of its flights from today into the weekend.
According to the airline’s spokesperson, Tlali Tlali, only five regional flights — from Lusaka, Accra, Harare, Windhoek, and Maputo, will land at OR Tambo today — while SAA flights from Frankfurt, New York, Munich, Hong Kong, Perth and London will land in the evening.
For the rest, Tlali said: “Unless alternative arrangements are in place, customers are requested not to go to their departure airports during this disruption as SAA will be unable to provide any assistance. Information on the status of our flights will be regularly updated on our website.”
The announcement was unprecedented, and signals that the airline was unable to do better than the 5.9% increase offered to unions on Wednesday night.
