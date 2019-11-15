Tender irregularity symptoms missed

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Athandiwe Saba
15 Nov 2019 00:00
Moving along swiftly: Former executive Rodney Gounden was on special leave from the RAF when he took up a new job at Medscheme
After being found to have interfered in a tender process of more than R120-million, the former chief financial officer, third in command of the beleaguered Road Accident Fund (RAF) has ended up at Medscheme, administering the medical aid of close to one million government workers for the Government Employee Medical Scheme.
This is after spending six months on special leave during the investigation and collecting R3.5-million at the end of the last financial year with a bonus of more than R700 000.
According to an internal investigation report, former CFO Rodney Gounden was found to have interfered in a tender process last year by meeting with a potential bidder before the process started and not declaring this to the RAF.
“The tender process was irregular and did not adhere to proper procurement processes. Disciplinary actions must be instituted against the CFO,” reads the report.
For years the RAF has been trying to find a new building for its Johannesburg offices, advertising the tender five times.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?