Tender irregularity symptoms missed

Athandiwe Saba

Moving along swiftly: Former executive Rodney Gounden was on special leave from the RAF when he took up a new job at Medscheme 

Moving along swiftly: Former executive Rodney Gounden was on special leave from the RAF when he took up a new job at Medscheme 

After being found to have interfered in a tender process of more than R120-million, the former chief financial officer, third in command of the beleaguered Road Accident Fund (RAF) has ended up at Medscheme, administering the medical aid of close to one million government workers for the Government Employee Medical Scheme.

This is after spending six months on special leave during the investigation and collecting R3.5-million at the end of the last financial year with a bonus of more than R700 000.

According to an internal investigation report, former CFO Rodney Gounden was found to have interfered in a tender process last year by meeting with a potential bidder before the process started and not declaring this to the RAF.

“The tender process was irregular and did not adhere to proper procurement processes. Disciplinary actions must be instituted against the CFO,” reads the report.

For years the RAF has been trying to find a new building for its Johannesburg offices, advertising the tender five times.

