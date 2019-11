Victim testimonies can be key to securing convictions. They can also be traumatic. Meet the furry friends coming to the rescue.

The statistic cited in this podcast that 1 in 3 South African children will have been sexually abused by their 17th birthday includes consensual acts between 17 and 18-year-olds because of the way the study was designed.

This audio was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Sign up for the newsletter.