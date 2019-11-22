SAA’s options seem limited

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Tshegofatso Mathe
22 Nov 2019 00:00
Grounded: SAA is in a precarious position with no hope of a further state bailout. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
With the government indicating that it no longer has the funds to support SAA —which has debts of R9.2-billion after receiving bailouts of R20-billion over the past three years — and with union attitudes to the carrier hardening, is business rescue an option?
This week, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan confirmed that there is no money available to loan or fund the troubled airline. He told parliamentarians on Wednesday that SAA might not even be able to pay salaries at the end of this month.
On Tuesday Gordhan had met unions, the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) to discuss general issues but declined to discuss wage demands, saying that this was a matter for the unions and SAA management.
On Wednesday, Air Chefs, SAA’s on-flight caterer, served SAA with a notice to join the striking workers.
In a media briefing on Thursday, union Solidarity said that it had filed court papers with SAA and the ministers of finance and public enterprises as respondents, asking the court to put SAA into business rescue.
Solidarity said last year it would bring an application for business rescue, but paused its application after negotiations and reaching an agreement, first with former SAA chief executive Vuyani Jarana and then with Gordhan.
Solidarity’s Dirk Hermann said the union is profoundly aware of the crisis SAA finds itself in, but business rescue is preferable because liquidation will have huge consequences for employees, the South African economy and for taxpayers.
“In all, 11 000 workers will lose their jobs and a debt burden of billions of rands will have to be absorbed by the treasury if there is no radical intervention.
