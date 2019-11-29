Business

King Coal defies his energy plan

Kevin Davie

Lobbing questions: Gwede Mantashe just won't sign on the IRP line (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Lobbing questions: Gwede Mantashe just won't sign on the IRP line (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

COMMENT

Mineral resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is required to lead the shift from old energy sources to new ones, from coal to renewables, to source clean electricity as mandated in his integrated resource plan (IRP) and to honour the country’s international commitments to contain the climate emergency and ensure that the energy transition is managed justly and equitably.

The country faces a deficit of between 2 000 and 3 000 megawatts (MW) of electricity. Mantashe knows this.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
Gwede MantasheUnited Nations Environmental ProgrammeSouth Africa (country)Integrated Resources PlanInternational Monetary Fund (IMF)EskomBusiness Unity SA

Client Media Releases

Mandela Bay Development
Baakens bridge officially opens tonight
Sebata Holdings
To survive change, build resilient teams
MTN
MTN shares 'that winning feeling' with Roodepoort SPCA
FedGroup Financial Services
There are property opportunities for entrepreneurs in a slow economy
Rosebank College
Rosebank College alumnus establishes thriving tour operating business
Baakens bridge officially opens tonight
To survive change, build resilient teams
MTN shares 'that winning feeling' with Roodepoort SPCA
There are property opportunities for entrepreneurs in a slow economy
Rosebank College alumnus establishes thriving tour operating business
Want to publish your media releases here?