News

Stalemate in fight to run Jo’burg

Paddy Harper

By the book: City of Jo’burg speaker Vasco Da Gama, of the DA, has postponed the vote to elect a new mayor until December 4, so as to secure a legal opinion on the process. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images/Beeld)

By the book: City of Jo’burg speaker Vasco Da Gama, of the DA, has postponed the vote to elect a new mayor until December 4, so as to secure a legal opinion on the process. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images/Beeld)

The postponement of the Johannesburg mayoral election after the breakdown of a week of complex coalition talks may still end up in the courts, after the ANC threatened to challenge the legality of the decision.

In the interim, Johannesburg will be run by city manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni because the council’s mayoral committee is now disbanded, with new members to be elected next week, together with whoever eventually replaces Herman Mashaba.

On Thursday, City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama postponed the council meeting called to elect a replacement for Mashaba until December 4. He said this was to allow council to secure a legal opinion about the majority necessary for a binding result.

The decision, which was supported by the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance, outraged the ANC, which has accused Da Gama of “criminality’’ in putting off the vote.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
Economic Freedom FightersVasco da GamaStevens MokgalapaNdivhoniswani LukhwareniDemocratic AllianceAce MagashuleHerman MashabaFloyd ShivambuAbel Tau

Client Media Releases

Mandela Bay Development
Baakens bridge officially opens tonight
Sebata Holdings
To survive change, build resilient teams
MTN
MTN shares 'that winning feeling' with Roodepoort SPCA
FedGroup Financial Services
There are property opportunities for entrepreneurs in a slow economy
Rosebank College
Rosebank College alumnus establishes thriving tour operating business
Baakens bridge officially opens tonight
To survive change, build resilient teams
MTN shares 'that winning feeling' with Roodepoort SPCA
There are property opportunities for entrepreneurs in a slow economy
Rosebank College alumnus establishes thriving tour operating business
Want to publish your media releases here?