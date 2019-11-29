Stalemate in fight to run Jo’burg

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
29 Nov 2019 00:00
By the book: City of Jo’burg speaker Vasco Da Gama, of the DA, has postponed the vote to elect a new mayor until December 4, so as to secure a legal opinion on the process. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images/Beeld)
The postponement of the Johannesburg mayoral election after the breakdown of a week of complex coalition talks may still end up in the courts, after the ANC threatened to challenge the legality of the decision.
In the interim, Johannesburg will be run by city manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni because the council’s mayoral committee is now disbanded, with new members to be elected next week, together with whoever eventually replaces Herman Mashaba.
On Thursday, City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama postponed the council meeting called to elect a replacement for Mashaba until December 4. He said this was to allow council to secure a legal opinion about the majority necessary for a binding result.
The decision, which was supported by the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance, outraged the ANC, which has accused Da Gama of “criminality’’ in putting off the vote.
