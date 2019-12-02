Invest in crypto and watch your money grow

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Advertorial Supplement
02 Dec 2019 09:54
Investing in crypto is as easy as making a bank transfer
“Crypto is revolutionising the way value is transferred throughout the world. It’s no mystery that crypto itself is very difficult to understand, not to mention the underlying blockchain technology that it operates on — and how to invest in it safely isn’t yet well understood.
Smart, modern investors with a growth mindset have already included crypto assets as a key element in their investment portfolio,” co-founder Sean Andrew Sanders noted, adding that this insight inspired the team at Revix to create and launch their easy-to-invest-in crypto Bundles.
Revix is accessible to everyone; whether it’s a R500 investment or a R1-million investment, the online platform is ideal for people who want to get started in crypto but are unsure how or where to start.
After signing up for an account on www.revix.com, you then transfer Rands and within minutes you are invested in any one of the 3 Revix Crypto Bundles on offer — Top 10, Payments-focused and Smart Contract-centric crypto bundles.
“Our Crypto Bundles are unique in that they automatically rebalance once a month, so that customer investments stay up to date with the latest crypto market developments. Top performing cryptocurrencies are included in our Bundles, while the poor performers are removed,” explains Sanders.
Revix will soon be making it even more convenient to invest by launching their mobile application and by introducing auto investments, where once a month, funds get debited from your bank account and automatically invested in a professionally managed Crypto Bundle of your choice.
The platform was launched in South Africa in March 2019, with investment funding from JSE listed, speciality investment group Sabvest Limited. Following the positive market response, Revix is now getting ready for expansion into both the UK and European markets.
“Revix is not just a platform that helps customers invest in crypto, it also provides a community through which customers can keep up-to-date and be constantly informed about the world of crypto and blockchain,” Sanders noted, adding that the Revix team publish cryptocurrency media digests, as well as all the latest news in their weekly newsletter.
Sanders concludes: “I left the world of traditional finance and investment banking to start Revix because Revix is a wealth generation company, which opens a door for everyone to invest in this new investment class of cryptocurrencies. I believe this to be one of the greatest opportunities of our lifetime. There is no bigger story in finance as far as I’m concerned than the pending impact of blockchain and related technologies on the world. I believe decentralised trust platforms operated via cryptocurrency networks will spur the most significant changes in how society handles information since the internet. All this will give rise to a new generation of global investors and business people hungry for opportunities that Revix will connect them too.”
Revix is a world-leading crypto investing platform that brings peace of mind, trust and automation to crypto investing. After people sign up for an account, investing in crypto will be as easy as making a bank transfer. Choose a Bundle to invest in and then watch your portfolio grow! For more information, please visit www.revix.com.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?