Dube Tradezone 2 opening to meet exceptional investor demand

Sponsored Supplement
09 Dec 2019 16:09
Dube Tradeport is a world-class industrial and commercial precinct
Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone offers the business community globally integrated logistics and manufacturing infrastructure in a highly competitive Greenfield business operating environment covering more than 3 800 hectares (38-million square metres), just 30km north of Durban.
The precinct, comprising a 50-year, master-planned airfreight and passenger hub, comprises four business zones and a telecommunications platform, Dube iConnect.
Dube TradeZone 1, an advanced export environment comprising premium, fully-serviced industrial real estate 26-hectares in extent, is fully leased and tenanted by business enterprises focused on air-related logistics, distribution and light manufacturing.
Positioned within this zone is Dube TradeHouse, a dedicated facility for freight forwarders and shippers, and which offers integrated warehousing and office space, together with airside access via an overhead conveyor airbridge to the adjacent, state-of-the-art Dube Cargo Terminal.
The exceptional demand for industrial space here has triggered phase two development.
In order to meet strong demand for business real estate immediately adjacent to King Shaka International Airport, Dube TradePort Corporation, a public entity of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and tasked with the development of the precinct, is set now to expand its trade zone operations.
It is poised to bring on-stream Dube TradeZone 2, creating an additional 43-hectares of industrial space for the development of a further 23 sites.
These fully-serviced, levelled sites range in size from 3 000m2 to 57 000m2, with utilities provided to boundary lines.
Dube TradeZone 2 will be particularly centred on developing a pharmaceuticals cluster, revolving around production and distribution, as well as the supply of common utilities and services for key industries.
The advent of the new industrial complex is garnering an encouraging level of interest from the investor community and Dube TradePort Corporation is confident about converting such interest into actual investments from investors in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors, as well as those involved in electronics manufacturing and assembly, aerospace and aviation-linked manufacturing, automotive, clothing and textiles, logistics and high-value manufacturing.
Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone comprises extremely efficient infrastructure, provides excellent support services and brings to the fore a range of available incentives, all combining to give businesses an appreciable competitive edge.
Strategically positioned at the intersection of local and global intermodal transport routes, the precinct is seamlessly integrated with intermodal road, rail and port infrastructure. This will provide manufacturers and exporters located within Dube TradeZone 2 with exceptional supply chain efficiencies and market access, coupled with the advantages of business agility and speed to market.
Dube TradeZone 2 is positioned to enable locating business enterprises to profit from their investment here, so growing their own global competitiveness.
For more information about Dube TradeZone 2 please email: invest@dubetradeport.co.za
