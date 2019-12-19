Friday

Let's get some rest

Cayleigh Bright

Africa's first sleep rooms are designed for better sleep, and not just for the weekend

It’s a matter of supply and demand, and to those for whom sleep is proving elusive, it’s a commodity that’s ever more valuable. The facilities at the first “sleep rooms” in Africa, at Cape Town’s Ellerman House, are designed to counter the chaotic overstimulation that many hotels — and the world at large — present.

The rooms are entirely devoid of electronics, in place of the beeping, flashing, buzzing and, dare we say it, ringing? Guests are welcomed to the room with a sleep pack, which includes shut eye-inducing supplies such as pillow and linen mist, eye masks and CBD chamomile tea.
The hotel’s wellness team guides guests through Ellerman House’s signature Sleep Ritual, which is designed to help the body naturally increase melatonin. In addition to enjoying a highly relaxing few days, those who take part will ideally take away the resources for better rest in the long term.

Renowned wellness consultant Harry Jameson has been instrumental in creating the wellness retreats of which these sleep rooms are an integral component. He’ll be on hand for consultations with guests, who’ll also enjoy a specially planned menu and cooking class, as well as fitness and spa activities. All in all, it sounds far superior to counting sheep.

Ellerman House Wellness Retreats are open for 2020 bookings at R100 000 per three-day retreat for a single occupancy and R120 000 for a double occupancy. Dates and further information can be found at ellerman.co.za

