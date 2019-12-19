Let's get some rest

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Cayleigh Bright
19 Dec 2019 11:22
Africa's first sleep rooms are designed for better sleep, and not just for the weekend
It’s a matter of supply and demand, and to those for whom sleep is proving elusive, it’s a commodity that’s ever more valuable. The facilities at the first “sleep rooms” in Africa, at Cape Town’s Ellerman House, are designed to counter the chaotic overstimulation that many hotels — and the world at large — present.
The rooms are entirely devoid of electronics, in place of the beeping, flashing, buzzing and, dare we say it, ringing? Guests are welcomed to the room with a sleep pack, which includes shut eye-inducing supplies such as pillow and linen mist, eye masks and CBD chamomile tea.
Renowned wellness consultant Harry Jameson has been instrumental in creating the wellness retreats of which these sleep rooms are an integral component. He’ll be on hand for consultations with guests, who’ll also enjoy a specially planned menu and cooking class, as well as fitness and spa activities. All in all, it sounds far superior to counting sheep.
Ellerman House Wellness Retreats are open for 2020 bookings at R100 000 per three-day retreat for a single occupancy and R120 000 for a double occupancy. Dates and further information can be found at ellerman.co.za
Create Account | Lost Your Password?