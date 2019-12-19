Make a splash

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
James Nash
19 Dec 2019 11:46
Pour a little more!
Whether you’re celebrating in the sun or safely home with your loved ones, this selection caters to all tastes and inclinations. Springfield Estate’s coveted Albariño makes for an ideal pairing for a festive meal, while The Work of Time and Miss Lucy are ideal gifts for your gracious host.
If you’re the one welcoming guests, you’ll want to investigate Jean Roi Cap Provincial Rosé’s festive sizes — the 1.5-litre for company, and the 3-litre for a crowd — and put Le Creuset’s Soiree Signature Round Casserole on your wishlist.
Champagnes by Veuve Clicquot, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon and Ruinart are sure to start any party off right, and make a special gift for someone who’s had a year of successes to celebrate, while those feeling spirited will enjoy Sun Camino Floral Rum, Glenmorangie ALLTA Wil Yeast Single Malt Private Edition 10 or Roku Gin.
The Sundowner Society’s Botanical Bombs infuse drinks with mixology-grade flavours and pair particularly well with The Duchess Alcohol-Free G&T. They’re also completely compostable and printed with vegetable inks.
For those whose drink of choice is one starts the morning with a kick, coffee at home just got a little more eco-conscious, too: 4WKS provides biodegradable pods that have the added appeal of containing your favourite flavours from the likes of Rosetta and Deluxe.
