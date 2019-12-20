Deck the Halls!

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
James Nash
19 Dec 2019 00:00
Belvedere Limited Edition, R499
The new year might mean you have a new place that you need to make your own, or perhaps you’re just sprucing up your space for the season — so there’s no better time to invest in the things that make a house a home, and to stock up on gifts.
Pirelli Calendar: For fans of feminist reinterpretations, fine art and Shakespeare alike, 2020’s Pirelli Calendar is a sight for sore eyes
For fans of feminist reinterpretations, fine art and Shakespeare alike, 2020’s Pirelli Calendar is a sight for sore eyes: some of the most gifted women in music and film reimagining the role of Juliet.
If that’s not the year-long inspiration you’re after, there’s Belvedere’s “A Beautiful Future” collaboration with Janelle Monáe, which takes an optimistic look forward, following a project inviting people around the world to envision brighter days.
Poetry Pink Agate Coaster, R99
AVOOVA’s Bar Cart collection comprises contemporary, eye-catching design depicting jungle flora, beautifully fashioned in ostrich eggshell and celebrating the abundance of the ancient Tsitsikamma forest.
Little Library Year, R560
Bar cart in place and stocked up? Next, pile up the coffee table with useful and beautiful books such as Little Library Year and The Story of Gardening, in which you’ll learn about how and why we came to cultivate plants for their inherent beauty, tracing an engaging narrative through history from the Aztecs to our own times.
The Africa Cookbook, R390
Showcasing another natural wonder, Rihanna is an eye-catching volume that’ll shine bright in any setting, while The Africa Cookbook provides inspiration — both culinary and entrepreneurial.
Meuble Dining Chair, R2950
Make a statement while taking a seat in Meuble’s artfully crafted dining chairs, and add some finishing touches with coasters and tapas bowls: gifts that are always suited for good times.
