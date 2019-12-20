Have fun this festive season

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Arts desk
20 Dec 2019 00:00
A seat at the table: Solange will perform at Afropunk 2019, after pulling out of two years ago because of illness. (Cary Fagan)
Ringo Madlingozi & Samthing Soweto — Mzansi Fela Festival: Ringo Madlingozi has invited award-winning vocalist and songwriter Samthing Soweto to join him on stage for a single performance. The intergenerational concert will feature solo offerings, as well as on-stage collaborations between the two artists.
Details: The concert takes place on December 22 at the South African State Theatre, 320 Pretorius Street, Pretoria Tickets cost R300 to R500 and can be purchased from webticket.co.za.
Parkrun Botanical Gardens: Parkrun organises weekly, timed runs around the world. They are free, safe and don’t require participants to be athletes. Take in the Pretoria National Botanical Garden’s lush landscape over a 5km run with friends and other running enthusiasts. Details: The parkrun will take place on December 21 at the Pretoria National Botanical Gardens, 2 Cussonia Street, Brummeria, Pretoria. Entry is free. For more information, visit parkrun.co.za/botanicalgarden.
Tied by Time: Mixed media artist Tamlin Blake has created a tapestry installation akin to a Renaissance painting in its size, thematic conception and intricate detail. The installation is suspended from a large, wooden loom and features five scenes that take the viewer on a journey that makes its way through society’s technological developments and the way they have affected the human experience. Through weaving, Blake creates scenes that include events — such as the first industrial revolution, the invention of electricity, and the invention of the computer and the internet — leading up to the fourth industrial revolution. Details: The exhibition takes place until January 13 at Everard Read, 6 Jellicoe Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg. For more information visit everard-read.co.za or call 011 788 4805.
Afropunk 2019: The Afropunk festival is back in South Africa for another two-day affair. So if you’re keen for a mixed masala of cool — from the worlds of art, food, fashion and music — perhaps this is for you. Patrons can expect performances from international acts Solange, Rico Nasty, Miguel, Masego, GoldLink, Nao and local artists Busiswa, Distruction Boyz, Sho Madjozi, Morena Leraba, DBN Gogo and Darkie Fiction. Details: The festival takes place on December 30 and 31 at Constitution Hill, 1 Kotze Street, Johannesburg. Tickets cost R600 to R 2900 and can be purchased from afropunk.com.
Sokunge: Taken from the Shona term meaning “as if”, this exhibition by Masimba Hwati presents objects and scenarios other than they would be in their conventional or expected nature. Through the use of sculpture, sound and performance, the work explores the idea of liminal spaces in the postcolonial context. Details: The exhibition takes place until January 25 at Smac Art Gallery, 19 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg For more information, visit smacgallery.com or call 010 594 5400.
Dr Seuss: The Cat in the Hat: This high-energy, interactive adaptation of the beloved children’s book aims to take the characters from the page to the stage for a memorable introduction to the story. Details: The play will be staged until December 22 at the National Children’s Theatre, Junction Ave Parktown. Tickets cost R80 to R100. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nationalchildrenstheatre.org.za or call 011 484 1584.
Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights: In association with Joburg Theatre, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, as well as City Power, this festival features a collection life-size animal characters made from fairy lights, as well as entertainment, food stalls and a craft market. Details: The festival will take place until January 5 at the Johannesburg Zoo, Jan Smuts Avenue, Parkview. Tickets cost R60 to R120 and can be purchased from joburgtheatre.com. For more information, visit jhbzoo.org.za or call 011 646 2000.
How to ice skate: Use your free time to learn a new skill with loved ones while keeping away from the December sun at an ice-skating rink. Details: The classes take place on December 21 at the Durban Ice Arena, 81 Somtseu Road, North Beach. Once-off tutorials cost R150 a lesson and monthly classes cost R480 at the door. Ice skates are provided. For more information, visit durbanicearena.co.za or call 031 332 4597.
Nieu-Bethesda Festival of Lights: Celebrate the arrival of the new year with the Bethesda Arts Centre’s annual Festival of Lights and Lantern Parade. Join the singing procession that goes to Hightown township and then makes its way back to the Centre. You can make your own lantern or buy one. All are welcome to enjoy a braai and entertainment by a live band after the parade. Details: The festival will take place on December 31, starting at the Centre on Miller Street in Nieu-Bethesda. Tickets cost R150. For more information or to book tickets, visit nieubethesda.org
