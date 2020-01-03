Great reads to look forward to

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Theresa Mallinson
03 Jan 2020 00:00
Promising reads: Many good books will be published in 2020, among them the 20 presented here. They include fiction and nonfiction and range from Hilary Mantel’s historical novel to Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi's second offering
So, you’ve almost caught up on your to-be-read pile, but it’s about to start growing again, because 2020 offers some fantastic new books. Theresa Mallinson selects 20 you should pick up — and won’t want to put down — to be published over the course of the year
Ishmael Beah, Riverhead Books, April
The writer and activist has a remarkable life story — he was a child soldier in Sierra Leone in the early 1990s who managed to leave the country with the help of the United Nations Children’s Fund and make a new life in New York.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?