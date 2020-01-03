What the law could clarify this year

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Franny Rabkin
03 Jan 2020 00:00
New era: Nelson Mandela, flanked by Cyril Ramaphosa and Leon Wessels, signs the Constitution in May 1996. The latest proposed amendment to be made to the Constitution deals with land reform and compensation. (Nicky de Blois/Gallo Images/Sunday Times)
It was 23 years ago last month that Nelson Mandela signed the Constitution into law, heralding a new era for South Africa. Though there have been 17 amendments to the Constitution, there has yet to be an amendment to the Bill of Rights.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?