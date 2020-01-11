LOGIN
What a time to be queer

In anticipation of the Mail & Guardian’s review of Desire Marea’s debut solo project Desire, Zaza Hlalethwa shares a playlist of some of South Africa’s queer artists of colour who are forging their respective paths in the music industry, in spite of heteronormative and queerphobic barriers. 

And while their music is not available on streaming platforms, the playlist also honours 3Sum, the queer trio that dropped their debut album Dirurubele in 2005. 

Listen to the playlist on YouTube: 

Listen to the playlist on Deezer: 

Zaza Hlalethwa
