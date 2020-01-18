LOGIN
Subscribe
Environment

YouTube steers viewers to climate denial videos: nonprofit

YouTube logo
YouTube has received widespread criticism for its seemingly haphazard approach to how it chooses to censor videos with offensive content, hate speech, and misinformation. (Reuters)
0

YouTube has driven millions of viewers to climate denial videos, a US activist group said on Thursday as it called for stopping “free promotion of misinformation” at the platform.

New York-based Avaaz said it scrutinised results of Google-owned YouTube searches using the terms “global warming,” “climate change,” and “climate manipulation” to see what was offered by an “up next” feature and as suggestions.

In response to the report, YouTube said it downplays “borderline” video content while spotlighting authoritative sources and displaying information boxes on searches related to climate change and other topics.

The video sharing platform has remained firm that while it removes content violating its policies against hate, violence and scams, it does not censor ideas expressed in accordance with its rules.

“Our recommendations systems are not designed to filter or demote videos or channels based on specific perspectives,” YouTube said in response to an AFP inquiry.

The company added that it has “significantly invested in reducing recommendations of borderline content and harmful misinformation, and raising up authoritative voices.”

According to Avaaz, 16% of the top 100 videos served up in relation to the term “global warming” contained misinformation, with the top 10 of those averaging more than a million views each.

The portion of potentially misleading videos climbed to 21% for YouTube searches on the term “climate manipulation” but fell to eight percent for searches using the term “climate change,” according to Avaaz.

“This is not about free speech, this is about the free advertising,” Avaaz senior campaigner Julie Deruy said in a release.

“YouTube is giving factually inaccurate videos that risk confusing people about one of the biggest crises of our time.”

Discovering the algorithm

An AFP search at YouTube using the term “global warming” yielded a results page topped by a box containing a Wikipedia summary of the subject and a link to the page at the online encyclopedia.

A list of suggested videos on the topic was dominated by sources such as National Geographic, NASA, TED and major news organisations including CBS, PBS, Sky News, and AFP.

Last year, consumption on “channels” of authoritative news publishers at the platform grew by 60%, according to YouTube.

“We prioritise authoritative voices for millions of news and information queries, and surface information panels on topics prone to misinformation — including climate change — to provide users with context alongside their content,” YouTube said.

Avaaz called on YouTube to yank climate change misinformation videos from its recommendation formula completely, and make certain such content doesn’t make money from ads at the platform.

The nonprofit also wants YouTube to collaborate with fact-checkers and post correction notices on videos with false climate change information.

YouTube automatically placed ads on some of the videos containing misinformation regarding climate change, making money for the service and the content creators, according to Avaaz.

This could apply to news videos expressing rival sides of the climate change debate. YouTube works with advertisers and provides tools to opt-out of having their ads displayed with certain types of content, such as climate change discourse.

Avaaz said after seeing the YouTube response that the company’s rankings lacked transparency and “put a blackbox around their algorithm preventing researchers and investigators from seeing exactly what is happening inside.”

“The bottom line is that YouTube should not feature, suggest, promote, advertise or lead users to misinformation,” Deruy said.

© Agence France-Presse

Glenn Chapman
Glenn Chapman
AFP technology correspondent

Recommended

Environment

Record 45mn need urgent food aid in Southern Africa — UN

-
Roughly 45-million people in southern Africa are in urgent need of food aid as a result of drought, flooding and economic hardship, the UN...
Read more
Article

Slice of life: I’m discovering my history

-
I had to quit my job and move from my home in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape — a town best...
Read more
Business

The age-old stokvel moves into the digital era

-
Can the stokvel, the home-grown savings institution tried and tested over the ages, go digital? At least two...
Read more
National

Revolving door of crime and jail

-
The prisons department says it has rehabilitation programmes. Others disagree, including an ex-inmate who says the only way to come right is to want to change
Read more
National

Farmworkers live in filth in Franschhoek

-
Rights groups say government needs to intervene and expropriate land in cases where rich farmers don’t maintain labourer accommodation
Read more
National

Workers fight job-creation ‘mess’

-
Former Ekurhuleni workers argued in court that a programme promising to equip them with skills simply acted as a labour broker for the municipality
Read more
Friday

The Portfolio

-
"The photographs in the series act as a symbol of, or a witness to, the economic imbalance that exists in contemporary South Africa, where people increasingly inhabit contrasting economic realities."
Read more
Friday

So, kwaito, where to from here?

-
"To remain relevant to the current generation, kwaito will need to shape-shift and reinvent itself akin to the evolution of hip-hop. "
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Workers fight job-creation ‘mess’

Former Ekurhuleni workers argued in court that a programme promising to equip them with skills simply acted as a labour broker for the municipality
-
Read more
National

Court dissolves local municipality

Landmark judgment paves the way for South Africans to use legal system to hold councils responsible
-
Read more
National

Mabuza’s ‘distant relative’ scored big

Eskom’s woes are often because of boiler problems at its power plants. R50-billion has been set aside to fix them, but some of the contracts are going to questionable entities
& -
Read more
National

ANC faction gunning for Gordhan

The ambush will take place at an NEC meeting about Eskom. But the real target is Cyril Ramaphosa
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

New-style star accretion bursts dazzle astronomers

-
Associate Professor James O Chibueze and Dr SP van den Heever are part of an international team of astronomers studying the G358-MM1 high-mass protostar.
Read more
Press Releases

2020 risk outlook: Use GRC to build resilience

-
GRC activities can be used profitably to develop an integrated risk picture and response, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN voted best mobile network

-
An independent report found MTN to be the best mobile network in SA in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Read more
Press Releases

Is your tertiary institution is accredited?

-
Rosebank College is an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education, which is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training.
Read more
Press Releases

Is your tertiary institution accredited?

-
Rosebank College is an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education, which is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training.
Read more
Press Releases

VUT chancellor, Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi, dies

-
The university conferred the degree of Doctor of Science Honoris Causa on Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi for his outstanding leadership contributions to maths and science education development.
Read more
Press Releases

Innovate4AMR now in second year

-
SA's Team pill-Alert aims to tackle antimicrobial resistance by implementing their strategic intervention that ensures patients comply with treatment.
Read more
Press Releases

Medical students present solution in Geneva

-
Kapil Narain and Mohamed Hoosen Suleman were selected to present their strategic intervention to tackle antimicrobial resistance to an international panel of experts.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.