LOGIN
Subscribe
Education

Lesufi suspends Parktown Boys’ principal after student’s death

Malcolm Williams has been suspended, MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced on Friday. (Image via Facebook)
0

The Gauteng department of education has suspended the principal of Parktown Boys’ High School following the death of grade 8 learner Enoch Mpianzi. MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced at a press briefing on Friday that Malcolm Williams had been suspended. He also announced the suspension of the department’s district officials who were involved in the processing of the trip. 

The department would be guided by parents of the school on how it should deal with the school governing body, Lesufi said. The department is having a meeting with parents later on Friday at the University of the Witwatersrand. 

Mpianzi, 13, died at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak in Brits, North West during a “water activity” on makeshift rafts. The school had gone to Nyati for an orientation camp for grade 8 learners.  

Lesufi said things had gone “horribly wrong” during the team building exercise last Wednesday “resulting in Enoch Mpianzi being swept down the river,” Lesufi said, adding that Enoch’s body was only found the following day.

Lesufi said the news of Enoch’s death has been accompanied by inconsistency and media reports have also shown that there might have been “serious negligence”. 

He said the school had made an application to the district to approve the trip but it had not been approved by the district and the department’s head office when the school decided to go on it and therefore it was an “unauthorised activity”.

“Accountability is a value that is paramount to our government in the service of our people. We have enquired the roles of all persons who are in the line of authority and have responsibility to care for and support our learners in schools. 

“In this regard, we have concluded that the principal of the school is the delegated authority with the responsibility for the safety of our learners in schools,” said Lesufi giving reasons why Williams had been suspended. 

Harris Nupen Molebatsi Inc has been tasked to investigate the following issues which seeks to get to the bottom of the facts:

The terms of relevance of investigation are: 

• Whether there are merits to the allegations and all the circumstances surrounding them.

• The conduct of any educator(s), school management team and the principal in the reported case.

• Whether the school followed a correct process in embarking on the Camp.

• Was the Camp authorised, what procedure was followed by the school or school governing body in deciding to take the learners to the camp.

• What was the obligation of the camp/lodge in relation to the safety of learners in the premises and what guarantees did the camp have in ensuring the safety of learners.

• Does the school insurance cover this type of activity?

• When did the educators and camp management realise that the learner was missing, and what procedure was followed by the school to report the missing learner.

• Whether the matter was reported to the department, whether the department is liable in any way or not, whether there was any omission on the part of the department and what can the department do to address the problem.

• Whether there is a general problem of this nature at the school. The role, if any, of the school governing body in this case.

Lesufi also said the teachers who had gone to the camp would also be investigated individually to establish what role they had played. He added that the department would get guidance from the parents of the school on what steps to take with the school governing body. The parents meeting is taking place this evening at Wits. 

However, Lesufi also said that while the school had received negative publicity it still remains one of the best schools in the province and is not a dysfunctional school. But he said there were elements that need to be addressed.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Politics

Court orders EFF to apologise for Gqubule and Harber ‘StratCom’ claim

-
The Johannesburg high court says the EFF had brought no evidence to back up the allegation
Read more
Government News

Silencing the guns and firearms amnesty

-
Silencing the guns and firearms amnesty
Read more
Opinion

Police torture continues

& -
Allegations of torture highlights the importance of the new national preventive mechanism and the need for independent custody monitoring
Read more
Friday

The story behind Bob Marley’s Zimbabwe

-
Gibson Mandishona on how he helped compose a reggae classic
Read more
Education

Parents must participate in schools to protect their children

-
Last week my helper’s daughter started grade 8 at a girls’ high school in Soweto.
Read more
National

Hlophe complaint is an eerie echo

-
But the new complaint against the Western Cape judge president is also unprecedented
Read more
National

Mabuza contract grows by R10m

& -
Eskom’s negotiators in a R100-million maintenance contract came back with a proposal to push up the costs
Read more
Africa

Murders plague Lesotho politics

-
The prime minister has been questioned by the police, plunging the country into another crisis
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Hlophe complaint is an eerie echo

But the new complaint against the Western Cape judge president is also unprecedented
-
Read more
National

Mabuza contract grows by R10m

Eskom’s negotiators in a R100-million maintenance contract came back with a proposal to push up the costs
& -
Read more
National

‘There were no marks on his neck’, Neil Aggett inquest...

The trade unionist’s partner at the time he was detained at John Vorster Square says she now believes his death was not a suicide
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Article

Boosting safety for cargo and drivers

-
The use of a telematics system for fleet vehicles has proved to be an important tool in helping to drive down costs and improve efficiency, says MiX Telematics Africa.
Read more
Government News

Silencing the guns and firearms amnesty

-
Silencing the guns and firearms amnesty
Read more
Government News

Gender-based violence is an affront to our humanity

-
Gender-based violence is an affront to our humanity
Read more
Government News

UK-Africa investment summit 2020: Think Africa Invest SA

-
UK-Africa investment summit 2020: Think Africa Invest SA
Read more
Press Releases

MTN unveils TikTok bundles

-
Customised MTN TikTok data bundles are available to all prepaid customers on *136*2#.
Read more
Special Reports

Marketers need to reinvent themselves

-
Marketing is an exciting discipline, offering the perfect fit for individuals who are equally interested in business, human dynamics and strategic thinking. But the...
Read more
Press Releases

Upskill yourself to land your dream job in 2020

-
If you received admission to an IIE Higher Certificate qualification, once you have graduated, you can articulate to an IIE Diploma and then IIE Bachelor's degree at IIE Rosebank College.
Read more
Press Releases

South Africans unsure of what to expect in 2020

-
Almost half (49%) of South Africans, 15 years and older, agree or strongly agree that they view 2020 with optimism.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.