LOGIN
Subscribe
Sport

Aussie Open may herald new era

Young guns: Dominic Thiem will meet Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open semifinals today. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
0

“The young guns are missing a bit of guts. A bit of balls. A bit of ‘Okay, I’m here and I want to win and I’m going to do whatever it takes’.”

John McEnroe

It’s been 19 years since Roger Federer eliminated Pete Sampras in a Wimbledon round of 16 match to usher in a new era in tennis. And it was just more than a decade ago that Federer claimed the throne in tennis by surpassing Sampras’s grand slam record. But since then, there has been no changing of the guard.

Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic share a combined total of 55 slams, with that number likely to increase, despite all three of them passing the 30-year-old mark. However, this Australian Open has opened the door for a different conversation after world number five, 26-year-old Dominic Thiem, outclassed the number one, Nadal, in four sets in the quarterfinals. Thiem will now play world number seven Alexander Zverev (22) on Friday in the semifinals.

Before the match, tennis legends John McEnroe and Boris Becker questioned the mentality of the youngsters trying to break into the top three. “The young guns are missing a bit of guts. A bit of balls. A bit of ‘Okay, I’m here and I want to win and I’m going to do whatever it takes.’ They all fit into the system a little bit and the question is, who is advising them? Who is coaching them?” Becker said.

“You don’t want to see Federer at 45 years old still winning against someone half his age. I think we should, in context, be a little more critical of them to wake them up. Everyone is catering to them and sugar-coating them — they are not winning any majors. That’s not good,” Becker added.

Although McEnroe is aware of the same issues, he also credits the exceptional ability and longevity of the old guard. “The other problem is that these three players — Federer, Nadal, Djokovic — are the three best players that have ever lived; they are better than these other guys. That is the part you cannot escape,” McEnroe told Eurosport.

Federer’s Melbourne miracle in the quarterfinals against Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday provided the action to back up McEnroe’s words. He saved seven match points while nursing an injury, and had the Rod Laver arena rocking, not to mention that he is doing this at 38 years old, an age when most sportsmen are already past their expiry date.

However, with Thiem and Zverev now threatening the top three, this is a  shake-up tennis perhaps needs. For 16 years, it has mostly been the same names engraved on trophies. But if a winning mentality can be shown by either Thiem or Zverev come Sunday, when one of them will play in the final, tennis could enter a too-long-delayed new era.

Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia is a member of the Mail & Guardian's online team.

Recommended

Environment

Water services worse than in 1994 

-
More than 5.3-million households and 21-million people don’t have clean water, despite money being spent on dams and pipelines to deliver water to 95% of the population. Sipho Kings looks at how R1.3-trillion worth of infrastructure has been subject to so much corruption and mismanagement that many places are worse off than in 1994, leaving the state with a R898-billion bill this decade
Read more
National

Warring judges stay on the Bench

-
Removing them, even temporarily, is not easy. And for good reason, writes Franny Rabkin
Read more
Opinion

Death penalty won’t stop sexual violence

-
It will take the end of patriarchy and an efficient justice system to jail more offenders
Read more
Education

The learners who live in a church

-
Despite promises of relocation, two months after floods people in Mamelodi are still living in a church. Bongekile Macupe and Delwyn Verasamy went to talk to the learners who are trying to get on with school while living in a loud and alien environment
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Trust government to put politics first

-
Once again, political expediency has trumped principled action
Read more
Friday

Taking the battle to the grave: South Africa’s contested sites

-
In his swansong, Santu Mofokeng ruminates on mortality, ancestry and dispossession
Read more
National

New load-shedding crisis looms

& -
The treasury’s rejection of South32’s proposal to increase the value of its Eskom contract by R1.2-billion could spark a coal shortage for the parastatal
Read more
Education

Five changes that can fix the school system

-
These include improving teachers’ knowledge and pay, and teaching in the mother tongue
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

New load-shedding crisis looms

The treasury’s rejection of South32’s proposal to increase the value of its Eskom contract by R1.2-billion could spark a coal shortage for the parastatal
& -
Read more
Africa

The fisherman who beat the sharks

The Icelandic fishing company he worked for paid a R100-million bribe to Namibian government officials. So he blew the whistle
-
Read more
Business

Cosatu has a plan to save Eskom

The union federation says urgent, bold action is needed to keep the state-owned utility (and South Africa) going
-
Read more
Opinion

How South Africa and Germany can help the world

Both countries have a strong orientation towards multilateralism and democratic values
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Thushanang Primary School now boasts a state-of-the-art infrastructure, courtesy of General Electric

-
General Electric partners with Eskom to upgrade Mpumulanga schools
Read more
Business

Dube TradePort – A world-class industrial and commercial precinct

-
Created to be a world-class development, Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone offers globally integrated logistics and manufacturing infrastructure, together with support for a range...
Read more
Press Releases

SMS takes fleet management to the next level

-
Using BulkSMS, Nicholas Auto Enterprises has SMS-enabled its system to automate its maintenance alerts, which ensures each machine is functioning at optimal capacity.
Read more
Press Releases

Top KZN matriculant joins UKZN

-
Shweta Harilal attributed her exceptional results to "long hours dedicated to studying and practising maths over and over again".
Read more
Press Releases

UKZN scientists make the grade

-
Dr Veron Ramsuran and Dr Lenine Liebenberg have been named in the African Academy of Science's top 40 list.
Read more
Press Releases

Wellcome Trust award goes to UKZN mental health champion

-
Dr Andr? J van Rensburg, a senior researcher in UKZN's Centre for Rural Health, received the Wellcome Trust Discretionary Award.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN gears up to deliver improved customer service

-
On 28 January, the first batch of MTN contract customers will be migrated onto the new customer service platform.
Read more
Press Releases

Request for expression of interest on analysis of quality and outcome indicators for regional and district hospitals in Lesotho

-
Introduction The Ministry of Health of Lesotho with the support of the World Bank funded Nutrition and Health Systems Strengthening...
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.