LOGIN
Subscribe
SportTop Six

Guardiola set for Man City summer squad refresh

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will look to spend big to have a chance at winning the English Premier League next season. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
0

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his side could be set for an overhaul in the summer after falling 22 points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Guardiola will definitely lose David Silva, who has already announced he will leave the club after a decade at the end of the season.

However, the Catalan coach does not believe he needs the same degree of change as after a difficult first season in Manchester when the arrival of six new players inspired a romp to the title with a record 100 points.

“This group of players has done something unique – they have won the last six of the last seven domestic trophies in England. I admire them and I suffer with them when they don’t get what they deserve,” said Guardiola.

“Of course we have to do something because David Silva is leaving and in some other positions we are going to do it, but I don’t know how many or how much because the market is always difficult.

“There are still are two or three months to go and things can change a lot in that time.”

City could still turn a hitherto disappointing campaign into a glorious one as they face Aston Villa in the League Cup final in three weeks’ time, have progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup and are preparing for a blockbuster Champions League last 16 clash with Real Madrid.

“There are still incredible nice things still to fight for,” added Guardiola.

“We are in the EFL Cup final in three weeks, we are still in the FA Cup, we want to try and finish second in the league and we have two big games against Real Madrid in the Champions League.”

One of those who could be sacrificed by City to make room and resources for summer signings is John Stones.

The England international has been scarcely used by Guardiola this season despite a lack of cover at centre-back due to the departure of Vincent Kompany and injury to Aymeric Laporte.

Stones could easily miss out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020 due to his lack of match practice, but Guardiola insisted his priority has to be doing what is best for City.

“He has good points and some have to improve. It is simple, he is a still a young central defender,” said Guardiola.

“I have to think about every game and make decisions about tomorrow and day after day, not for the future.

“Of course, John, like everyone, has a chance to play more games in the rest of the season, but I have to decide whether to choose them.

“They have to play here as best as possible then after that go to the national team.”

© Agence France-Presse

Richard Tanner

Recommended

Analysis

Sona will cast a spotlight on Ramaphosa (and the ANC’s) many problems

-
The president is facing challenges at every turn, among them the economy, the state of SOEs and factionalism within the ANC. Only if Ramaphosa and his party work together will they be able to turn their declining fortunes around
Read more
Friday

Sabelo Mlangeni’s intimate portrayal of queer Nigeria

-
The photographer continues exploring queer lived experiences across Africa in The Royal House of Allure, tenderly documenting a safehouse for queer folk in Lagos.
Read more
National

South Africa’s teen moms are on their own

-
State health facilities and the school curriculum have failed the youth, forcing young mothers into unsupported single parenthood
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Democrats must unite

-
The best chance for Democrats to beat Trump is by taking an opposite approach to his insular and isolated one
Read more
Politics

Maimane’s Mosa movement to launch within two months

-
The former DA leader says his new political movement can bring change to South Africa
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Promises are on tap, but not water

-
Promises of hope and a better tomorrow await South Africa. Yet they continue to come to naught
Read more
Business

Council officials must explain wastage or pay up

-
The last full municipal audit, for 2017-2018, showed that unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure at municipalities has reached R122-billion
Read more
National

Hlophe: Goliath’s ‘false allegations’ amount to gross misconduct

-
The Western Cape Judge President has made a counter-complaint against his deputy and responded to her allegation
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Analysis

Sona will cast a spotlight on Ramaphosa (and the ANC’s)...

The president is facing challenges at every turn, among them the economy, the state of SOEs and factionalism within the ANC. Only if Ramaphosa and his party work together will they be able to turn their declining fortunes around
-
Read more
Business

Council officials must explain wastage or pay up

The last full municipal audit, for 2017-2018, showed that unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure at municipalities has reached R122-billion
-
Read more
National

Impossible choices in QwaQwa: What it takes to get water

A broken municipality and a four-year crisis forces residents to consider desperate choices, such as trading sex for water
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Request for CVs – Individual consultant from the Ministry of Health in Lesotho

-
Terms of Reference:  (Individual) Short Term Individual Consultant DEPARTMENTProject Implementing UnitJOB TITLEDevelopment of Project Implementation ManualPROJECTLesotho Nutrition and Health...
Read more
Press Releases

Snupit plays crucial role for local SMEs

-
The company shows its support for local businesses as study finds 90% of SMEs are buckling in a weak economy.
Read more
Press Releases

Top matriculant comes to UKZN

-
Aaron Naidu has registered at UKZN for a BSc degree majoring in data science.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN drives inclusivity of deaf community

-
The company produced DefBars, a bespoke music track using SASL for the hard-of-hearing and/or deaf community.
Read more
Government News

Strengthening fraternal relations

-
Strengthening fraternal relations
Read more
Press Releases

Clinical virologist appointed head of department at UKZN

-
Dr Nokukhanya Msomi was named head of Virology in the School of Laboratory Medicine and Medical Sciences.
Read more
Press Releases

Teenager excels despite challenges

-
Thandazile Ngubane matriculated with three distinctions, which earned her acceptance into the dental therapy programme at UKZN.
Read more
Special Reports

It’s time for a new conversation to reduce smoking rates

-
a smoke-free future is possible for our country, and the world
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.