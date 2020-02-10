LOGIN
Subscribe
EducationTop Six

The urgency of rethinking education — for Africa and the world

  
We all know that greater investment in education is a must. (Ryan Gray/Reuters)
0

COMMENT

As the African Union heads of state and government gather in Addis Ababa under the new South African presidency, we call on them to address a situation that is an emergency for Africa and for the world: the need to rethink education.

We all know that greater investment in education is a must: to reach the sustainable development goal of inclusive quality education for all by 2030, we must overcome an estimated annual funding gap of $39-billion — 0.5% of global GDP. Unesco data shows that 258-million children are still not attending school, two-thirds of the 411-million children worldwide who lack basic literacy and numeracy skills are in school, and there are 750-million illiterate adults, two-thirds of whom are women. We need no further analyses to understand that the world is off-track. The international community needs to act — and it needs to act now.

At the same time, rethinking education — rethinking what we learn and how we learn — is also necessary. We would even argue that this is of equal or greater importance.  

Firstly, this crucial investment in education will bring results only if it is channelled within fit-for-purpose educational models. The ongoing learning crisis clearly demonstrates that this is not the case, as the basic learning needs of all children, youth and adults are not being met. We cannot possibly deliver on our development commitments without ensuring that all young citizens have a foundation of basic competencies for further education, training, employment and civic participation.  

Secondly, education is a critical tool to grapple with the major challenges facing the world this century — the need to embrace diversity, fight climate change and adapt to technological disruptions. This means taking into account advances in digital communications, automation and artificial intelligence, which are changing the way we live and the way we work, as well as the way we communicate, process knowledge and learn. This also means including environmental issues in curriculums, so that the next Greta Thunberg will not need to look beyond the classroom to find answers to her questions. 

Only in this way will we be able to create educational models that give young people the tools to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. Today’s world is not only more interconnected, but also increasingly complex, uncertain and fragile. Education must aim to support human development by ensuring dignity, meaning and purpose. At the end of the day, holistic approaches will also have positive results for economic development.

Adapting existing approaches to address present and future challenges is no longer sufficient. We need to rethink the purpose of education and the organisation of learning. We need vision. 

In response to this, Unesco has launched a major new futures of education initiative that looks to 2050 and beyond. A newly formed International Commission on the Futures of Education has begun this work, which will build on a global debate with all citizens. We invite you all to join this global conversation to collectively shape the future of humanity and the planet.  

Audrey Azoulay is the director general of Unesco and Sahle-Work Zewde is the president of Ethiopia and the chair of the International Commission on the Future of Education 

Audrey Azoulay
Audrey Azoulay is the director general of Unesco
Sahle-Work Zewde
Sahle-Work Zewde is the president of Ethiopia and the chair of the International Commission on the Future of Education

Recommended

Sport

Guardiola set for Man City summer squad refresh

-
The Manchester City manager wants to strengthen his squad in the transfer market so that he can mount a challenge to Liverpool next season
Read more
Analysis

Sona will cast a spotlight on Ramaphosa (and the ANC’s) many problems

-
The president is facing challenges at every turn, among them the economy, the state of SOEs and factionalism within the ANC. Only if Ramaphosa and his party work together will they be able to turn their declining fortunes around
Read more
Friday

Sabelo Mlangeni’s intimate portrayal of queer Nigeria

-
The photographer continues exploring queer lived experiences across Africa in The Royal House of Allure, tenderly documenting a safehouse for queer folk in Lagos.
Read more
National

South Africa’s teen moms are on their own

-
State health facilities and the school curriculum have failed the youth, forcing young mothers into unsupported single parenthood
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Democrats must unite

-
The best chance for Democrats to beat Trump is by taking an opposite approach to his insular and isolated one
Read more
Politics

Maimane’s Mosa movement to launch within two months

-
The former DA leader says his new political movement can bring change to South Africa
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Promises are on tap, but not water

-
Promises of hope and a better tomorrow await South Africa. Yet they continue to come to naught
Read more
Business

Council officials must explain wastage or pay up

-
The last full municipal audit, for 2017-2018, showed that unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure at municipalities has reached R122-billion
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Analysis

Sona will cast a spotlight on Ramaphosa (and the ANC’s)...

The president is facing challenges at every turn, among them the economy, the state of SOEs and factionalism within the ANC. Only if Ramaphosa and his party work together will they be able to turn their declining fortunes around
-
Read more
Business

Council officials must explain wastage or pay up

The last full municipal audit, for 2017-2018, showed that unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure at municipalities has reached R122-billion
-
Read more
National

Impossible choices in QwaQwa: What it takes to get water

A broken municipality and a four-year crisis forces residents to consider desperate choices, such as trading sex for water
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Request for CVs – Individual consultant from the Ministry of Health in Lesotho

-
Terms of Reference:  (Individual) Short Term Individual Consultant DEPARTMENTProject Implementing UnitJOB TITLEDevelopment of Project Implementation ManualPROJECTLesotho Nutrition and Health...
Read more
Press Releases

Snupit plays crucial role for local SMEs

-
The company shows its support for local businesses as study finds 90% of SMEs are buckling in a weak economy.
Read more
Press Releases

Top matriculant comes to UKZN

-
Aaron Naidu has registered at UKZN for a BSc degree majoring in data science.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN drives inclusivity of deaf community

-
The company produced DefBars, a bespoke music track using SASL for the hard-of-hearing and/or deaf community.
Read more
Government News

Strengthening fraternal relations

-
Strengthening fraternal relations
Read more
Press Releases

Clinical virologist appointed head of department at UKZN

-
Dr Nokukhanya Msomi was named head of Virology in the School of Laboratory Medicine and Medical Sciences.
Read more
Press Releases

Teenager excels despite challenges

-
Thandazile Ngubane matriculated with three distinctions, which earned her acceptance into the dental therapy programme at UKZN.
Read more
Special Reports

It’s time for a new conversation to reduce smoking rates

-
a smoke-free future is possible for our country, and the world
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.