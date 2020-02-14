LOGIN
Subscribe
BusinessThe Editors Picks

Unions vow to push ‘battle for survival’ at SAA

SAA
0

The National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have vowed to “fight the battle for survival” for jobs at the embattled state-owned airline, South African Airways.

This is after Judge Graham Moshoana dismissed the unions’ application to have planned jobs cuts at SAA interdicted. On Friday, Numsa and Sacca argued that the airline’s business-rescue practitioners, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, are planning widespread retrenchments at the carrier without consulting workers.

Addressing the media shortly after the judgment was passed, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that they are “disappointed” by the decision. “We view this decision as a travesty of justice. The Labour Court has taken away workers rights to have meaningful consultations regarding retrenchments.” 

“Ten thousand families will be affected by this thing [job cuts]. This is a battle for survival and we will do absolutely everything possible to save workers jobs and to ensure that they are not railroaded into a fake section 189 retrenchment process,” she said. 

The unions presented to the court an audio recording of one manager at an SAA branch in Durban telling workers that they will lose their employment from March 1. This is after the rescue-practitioners issued a statement earlier this month that Durban would be one of the 11 domestic routes that would be closed by SAA at the end of February. 

Late on Thursday however, the woman heard in the recording filed an affidavit denying that she had informed employees of their imminent dismissmals.  This proved to be a blow to the unions’ argument as Judge Mashoana dismissed their application. 

Numsa and Sacca concluded that the recording should still be considered because it proves that the rescue-practitioners are planning job cuts at the SAA without following the provisions of the Labour Relations Act. 

In response to the unions’ argument, SAA said that Numsa and Sacca have jumped the gun in the retrenchment process and their application is part of a “publicity stunt” against the airline. Advocate Andrew Redding, who was representing SAA said that the recording presented by does not prove that the airline will be retrenching. 

Redding however admitted that because the ailing airline is restructuring, job cuts are “necessary.” 

Reading his judgement on Friday, Judge Mashoana said SAA has no duty to consult with the workers regarding job cuts because the airline was not contemplating the process. 

“SAA has not contemplated dismissal and the duty to consult within the contemplation of section 189 of the LRA did not arise,” 

Numsa and Sacca plan to appeal the judgment. 

Thando Maeko
Guest Author

Recommended

Sport

Mending broken Nigerian talent

-
Young footballers in Nigeria often struggle to get the specialised healthcare they need
Read more
Digital Editions

14 February 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers. Not a...
Read more
Editorial

Will Cyril’s Sona promises ever be fulfilled?

-
Four Sonas on, he is still to enforce his will upon the governing party and the state
Read more
Africa

Malawi court rejects president’s appeal

-
The Constitutional Court also found that less than a third of the results from the more than 5000 polling stations had been certified by the auditors by the time Ansah declared Peter Mutharika winner of the presidential race
Read more
Opinion

SA backs UN probe into Hammarskjöld’s death

-
Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi responds to a previous article on the death of Dag Hammarskjöld
Read more
Opinion

Cremation, crime and cannabis

-
Sugar barons going down and the new marijuana Bill are timely distractions from thinking about the old man
Read more
National

SA’s quarantine plan for coronavirus

& -
A small Free State dorp and 14 days of isolation — this is the plan for citizens returning from China, to prevent a potential outbreak of the disease
Read more
National

No legal sales in new cannabis Bill

-
Draft regulations do not allow for commercial cultivation or sale, but policy could change this
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Business

Unions vow to push ‘battle for survival’ at SAA

The Labour Court dismisses an application by Numsa and Sacca to have planned job cuts at SAA scrapped
-
Read more
National

SA’s quarantine plan for coronavirus

A small Free State dorp and 14 days of isolation — this is the plan for citizens returning from China, to prevent a potential outbreak of the disease
& -
Read more
Friday

How Joseph Shabalala’s Mambazo chopped the competition down

The founder of the group’s openness to collaboration took Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s isicathamiya music around the globe
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

Dr Mathew Moyo’s journey to academic victory

-
The NWU's chief director for library and information services was appointed as a board member of the National Council for Library and Information Services.
Read more
Press Releases

UKZN pays tribute to Joseph Shabalala, Doctor of Music (honoris causa)

-
The university joins the global community in mourning the passing of legendary musician and founding member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Dr Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala.
Read more
Special Reports

South Africa to be almost R 14-billion wealthier when SAB Zenzele BB-BBEE scheme winds down in April 2020

-
It’s the biggest BB-BEE FMCG payout in South Africa’s history, with a new scheme to be launched
Read more
Press Releases

UKZN vice-chancellor calls for perspective and creative engagement on the way forward

-
In addition to overcoming the deadlock between UKZN and students, a way must be found to reconcile the university's financial obligations and students' long-term needs.
Read more
Press Releases

Survey shows South Africans’ approval of president but not of political parties

-
According to the survey, 62% of South Africans think Cyril Ramaphosa is doing his job well, while 39% say no political party represents their views.
Read more
Special Reports

Andrew Makenete joins Africa Agri Tech as an event ambassador

-
Makenete has a wealth of experience in the agricultural sector
Read more
Press Releases

Is your company prepared for the coronavirus?

-
Companies should consider the direct and indirect impacts of the pandemic when evaluating whether they are prepared for the coronavirus, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

Explaining the distribution of pension funds

-
Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act puts the ultimate decision-making responsibility in trustees' hands, says Fedgroup.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.