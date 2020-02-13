LOGIN
Subscribe
BusinessThe Editors Picks

SAA workers told not to return to work next month

SAA was placed under business rescue in early December last year. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

SAA workers in Durban have been told that they should not return to work on March 1. This is after the airline’s business-rescue practitioners announced earlier this month that the coastal town would be one of the 11 routes that would be closed at the end of this month. 

In a recording, one of the airline’s managers at its Durban branch can be heard telling SAA workers that they will be joining the unemployment queue next month because of the decision by the rescue practitioners to close the route. The meeting was held on February 7, a day after the business-rescue practitioners released a statement detailing their intentions to restructure the ailing airline in a bid to “conserve cash, and create a viable platform for a successful future”.

The manager at the Durban branch, whose name is known to the Mail & Guardian, tells workers that “in this day and age, where the economy of our country is shrinking and companies are closing, it is a sad day indeed for all of us”. 

She also tells the staff that the rescue practitioners have rejected proposals to move workers to SAA subsidiary Mango Airlines, or any other companies. 

“They [the business-rescue practitioners] will be cutting Johannesburg as well. Staff members in Johannesburg will be removed in Johannesburg because the staff in Jo’burg will be too much for the current schedule that they will be having,” she says. 

“In Cape Town, they will only be having four flights per day. There [are] going to be retrenchments in Cape Town as well … [SAA is] not ceasing operations but there will be drastic reductions of staff members.” 

Listen to full recording here:  

Unions challenge airline in court

The recording was referred to in the labour court on Tuesday as part of the applicants’ evidence. Two trade unions — the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) — have taken the SAA business-rescue practitioners, Les Matuson and Sizwe Dongwana, to court in a bid to have their plans to terminate the services of workers interdicted.

Arguing for the unions, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said that SAA plans to retrench close to 1 000 workers. He said these retrenchments will occur without proper consultations with workers. 

Numsa and Sacca argue that the rescue practitioners have not complied with section 136 of the Companies Act, which states that during  a company’s business-rescue process, the rescue practitioners are still subject to the provision set out in section 189 and 189a of the Labour Relations Act. 

Under the Companies Act, the rescue practitioners are required to consult with labour regarding possible retrenchments, even though a company is undergoing a business-rescue process. 

SAA was placed under business rescue in early December last year. In January the cash-strapped airline received a R3.5-billion life-line from the Development Bank of South Africa. This was after the R2-billion that the airline received from private creditors in December as part of the conditions for business rescue. 

Last week, following criticisms from the department of public enterprises and President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding their plans to cut 11 domestic routes, the business-rescue practitioners said that they decided to accelerate the “necessary” job cuts to maintain the airline’s cash reserves. The practitioners said that the life-line given by the Development Bank and private creditors will likely be used up by the end of March if the airline does not reduce its head count. 

Ngcukaitobi said that SAA’s reasons for job cuts should be rejected on the basis that the practitioners have not complied with the law. “This is not a mere restructuring: it is a restructuring that will ultimately result in the reduction in headcount.”

Thando Maeko
Guest Author

Recommended

Opinion

The State of the Nation speech Ramaphosa should make

-
I have been slow but steady in rebuilding South Africa, but it’s time for tough, decisive action
Read more
World

How Iran’s millennials are grappling with crippling US sanctions

-
Despite what you might see on the news, many of Iran's young people are far from rebellious. Instead, they have dealt with dwindling job prospects by conforming to a strict code of morality
Read more
Opinion

Cynical South Africans are unlikely to be moved by Ramaphosa’s Sona

-
The challenge to deliver a persuasive speech comes firstly in the context of intense doubts as to whether President Ramaphosa is truly in charge of the ANC
Read more
Sport

Cool-hand Ngidi scuttles England at the death

-
The fast bowler assured victory for the Proteas in a nail-biter T20 match
Read more
Africa

‘The police shoot at journalists all the time’: Press freedom shrinks in Somalia

-
Fewer journalists have been killed since President Farmajoo came to power in 2017, but general freedom of expression has been sharply curtailed, as detailed in a new Amnesty International report
Read more
Africa

To silence Africa’s guns, empower its youth

-
It may be impossible to end the cycle of conflict in various countries on the continent without creating jobs for young people
Read more
National

Online group wants new curriculum to make a #sexit

-
Sexuality education is a UN plot to take over SA, claims pro-parent social media group
Read more
National

In his Sona speech, Ramaphosa must tread the line between promises and reality

-
South Africa has a slew of service-delivery problems, most notably in the water and electricity sectors. The time for promises is over: what the country needs is action
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Business

SAA workers told not to return to work next month

The airline’s employees in Durban have been told to join the unemployment queue on March 1 because the city’s route will be closed at the end of February
-
Read more
National

In his Sona speech, Ramaphosa must tread the line between...

South Africa has a slew of service-delivery problems, most notably in the water and electricity sectors. The time for promises is over: what the country needs is action
-
Read more
Politics

Sona: DA expects Ramaphosa to stick to his script

The official opposition says the president’s state of the nation speech will not detail anything new or productive. Meanwhile, the EFF is threatening more disruption
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

UKZN vice-chancellor calls for perspective and creative engagement on the way forward

-
In addition to overcoming the deadlock between UKZN and students, a way must be found to reconcile the university's financial obligations and students' long-term needs.
Read more
Press Releases

Survey shows South Africans’ approval of president but not of political parties

-
According to the survey, 62% of South Africans think Cyril Ramaphosa is doing his job well, while 39% say no political party represents their views.
Read more
Special Reports

Andrew Makenete joins Africa Agri Tech as an event ambassador

-
Makenete has a wealth of experience in the agricultural sector
Read more
Press Releases

Is your company prepared for the coronavirus?

-
Companies should consider the direct and indirect impacts of the pandemic when evaluating whether they are prepared for the coronavirus, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

Explaining the distribution of pension funds

-
Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act puts the ultimate decision-making responsibility in trustees' hands, says Fedgroup.
Read more
Special Reports

Shape your ambitions with specialised degrees

-
Craft your studies at IIE MSA
Read more
Special Reports

On your marks, get set

-
The power of pupils’ achievements lies in their future prospects believes the Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools
Read more
Special Reports

Cause for celebration

-
Eden College credits its achievements to hard work a love of learning and recognising every success
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.