Subscribe
Education

Pan-African leaders crucial for growth

0

COMMENT

There has never been a more exciting time to be African — we are finally seeing a very real shift towards a “one Africa” approach, particularly in terms of trade and economic goals.

Last year marked the establishment of the groundbreaking African Continental Free Trade Agreement aimed at boosting intra-African trade by transforming Africa into a single free-trade area. The similarly revolutionary Single Air Transport Market initiative, which is part of the African Union Agenda 2063, is also set to change the continent’s economic landscape.

Amid these positive developments, however, Africa continues to be plagued by various destructive events, such as a rise in xenophobic incidents and reports of corruption by African leaders. This shows the necessity of addressing the root causes of Africa’s problems to enable the mechanisms for progress to succeed.

No matter how well strategised and aspirational plans for African socioeconomic growth are, their success and sustainability depend on overcoming the underlying issues troubling the continent.

Most of Africa’s problems relate to political and social unrest and corruption can be attributed to poor leadership. Therefore, progress is dependent on developing ethical, inclusive and truly pan-African leaders who will take the continent forward — socially, politically and economically.

To achieve this, we need to start early, with the young potential leaders of tomorrow. Higher education institutions need to incorporate values of multiculturalism and diversity as an integral part of African pedagogy. “Tolerance” is not enough; educational institutions need to teach students to embrace diversity. And not just in terms of race, religion and nationality, but in the broader diversity scope including gender equality, support for people with disabilities and compassion for the elderly and less fortunate.

Lisa Simelane, the director of teaching and learning at the Africa Leadership Academy in Johannesburg, shares her insights on what such a model should look like. Simelane, who has a master’s degree in education, specialises in curriculum development in an African context. She describes a diversity-focused teaching approach as one that is discussion-based, learner-centred and allows student voices to be heard.

“In fact, the curriculum of the African studies class that I lecture is a combination of internally developed course content, Cambridge A-level humanities and, very importantly, the input of our students from different parts of the African continent,” Simelane says.

This structure, she says, stimulates the sharing of stories, experiences and perspectives among learners from different cultural backgrounds. “Dialogue and social interaction are core to driving multiculturalism goals, as is promoting critical thinking.

“Access to knowledge, ideas and diverse insights are powerful mechanisms to help individuals transform circumstances for themselves, their communities and the continent.”

Simelane adds: “It is important to create opportunities for students to apply multicultural learnings and exercise principles, practices and procedures in authentic contexts, displaying leadership potential that can be transferred to broader environments as they progress through life.”

Another authority on the subject of diversity in education, James A Banks, describes five dimensions to multiculturalism in education in his book Dimensions of Multicultural Education. These are: content integration, the knowledge construction process, prejudice reduction, an equity pedagogy and an empowering school culture and social structure.

The importance of integrating multiculturalism and diversity into higher-education models should not be underestimated in terms of personal, professional and societal applications. By instilling these values in young people as part of their early development, we promote the goal of growing future African leaders who are able and willing to collaborate with each other, consider diverse perspectives, value others’ opinions and take a holistic, continent-focused leadership approach.

In doing so, we will begin to move closer to achieving African socioeconomic objectives in a tangible and sustainable manner that boosts pan-African trade, creates an economic climate that supports entrepreneurship, leads to job creation, improves socioeconomic circumstances and fosters increased political stability.

Educators, parents, young people and, basically, any individual or group interested in Africa’s future success should realise the significant role played by multicultural higher education models in developing leaders who have the capacity to positively transform the African landscape and move the continent forward.

Embracing diversity and inclusion is pivotal to pan-African peace and prosperity goals — and the key to success lies in the hands of African youth.

Hatim Eltayeb

Recommended

Opinion

Kegel exercises aren’t solely for people with vaginas

-
Often people think that kegels are targeted solely at women who want to increase the tightness of their vagina, whereas in fact the exercises are for everyone who wants to engage in better sex
Read more
National

Tshwane water woes in court again

-
The municipality has been accused of deliberately derailing the contract to sort out toxic water crisis in Hammanskraal
Read more
Africa

Students ‘abandoned’ in Wuhan

-
Africans living in China want to be evacuated
Read more
Business

‘US good, China bad’ is Pompeo’s message to Africa

-
During his African tour this past week, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talked up Washington’s ability to stimulate growth and entrepreneurship on the continent.
Read more
National

Life in lockdown: Behind closed doors keeping out the coronavirus

-
South African students in China are staying behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak
Read more
Friday

The Portfolio: Tsepo Gumbi

-
With the Sharpeville massacre in mind, Kwanele Sosibo takes a look at how Tsepo Gumbi’s collection of photographs are a necessary intervention
Read more
Education

Habib leaves with no regrets about the decisions he made at Wits

-
The vice-chancellor announced he will be heading to SOAS next year
Read more
Friday

Too little too late for Malcolm

-
Doccie Who Killed Malcolm X? has led to a belated reopening of his murder investigation
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Cradock Four back to haunt De Klerk

Pressure is mounting on the NPA to charge the former president and others involved in political killings during apartheid
-
Read more
Politics

Ramaphosa makes peace with Malema over gender-based violence comments

In his Sona response, the president apologised for the weaponising of gender-based violence, saying the attack on the red beret leader was "uncalled for"
-
Read more
Politics

Steenhuisen takes the lead in DA race while Ntuli falters

‘If you want a guarantee buy a toaster. This is politics’
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

Response to the report of the independent assessors

-
VUT welcomes the publishing of the report of the independent assessors to investigate concerns of poor governance, leadership, management, corruption and fraud at the university.
Read more
Press Releases

NWU student receives international award

-
Carol-Mari Schulz received the Bachelor of Health Sciences in Occupational Hygiene Top Achiever Award.
Read more
Press Releases

Academic programme resumes at all campuses

-
Lectures, practicals, seminars and tutorials will all resume today as per specific academic timetables.
Read more
Special Reports

Strategic social investments are a catalyst for social progress

-
Barloworld Mbewu enables beneficiaries to move away from dependence on grant funding
Read more
Special Reports

We all have a part to play to make South Africa work

-
Powering societal progress demands partnerships between all stakeholders
Read more
Special Reports

So you want to be a social entrepreneur?

-
Do the research first; it will save money and time later
Read more
Special Reports

Social entrepreneurship means business

-
Enterprises with a cause at their core might be exactly what our economy desperately needs
Read more
Special Reports

Looking inwards

-
Businesses are finding tangible ways to give back – but only because consumers demand it
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.