Subscribe
Education

Report: VUT’s former vice-chancellor was not fit for the job

The Vaal University of Technology
Problems at VUT are not new. In 2012, under former vice-chancellor, Professor Irene Moutlana, VUT was put under administration. And again it was because of issues related to maladministration and a dysfunctional council. Moutlana was also found guilty of misconduct.
0

The independent assessor’s report into the affairs of Vaal University of Technology (VUT) has roasted former vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Gordon Zide for failing to offer direction and take responsibility.

The report, which was gazetted on Friday, described Zide as someone who was obsessed with himself.

“He complains about everybody and everything. It is either that executive colleagues do not perform or do the tasks entrusted to them, or [the] council does not support the VC. He rarely, if ever, takes responsibility, or provides solutions or gives strategic direction,” reads the report.

Independent assessors Professor Barney Pityana and Professor Rocky Ralebipi-Simela were appointed last year by former higher education minister Naledi Pandor to investigate the affairs of the university.

The intervention by Pandor came after numerous whistle-blowers contacted the higher education department about the institution.

But problems at VUT are not new. In 2012, under former vice-chancellor, Professor Irene Moutlana, VUT was put under administration. And again it was because of issues related to maladministration and a dysfunctional council. Moutlana was also found guilty of misconduct.

The assessors’ report acknowledges that there has been a “blanket of shame” that has enveloped the university for many years.

The report states that there was an overwhelming view that the institution’s latest troubles started when Zide was appointed in April 2017.

Pityana and Ralebipi-Simela write in the report that having gone through Zide’s inaugural address and report of the first quarter of 2019 in an effort to gauge his thinking, they picked up that he “did not have a positive view of the university very early in his tenure and he also did not offer a clear, compelling and positive vision for the university”.

“The trend in these papers indicates that the vice-chancellor is rather obsessed with himself, does not take responsibility, and manages by blaming those reporting to him for non-performance. It is evident that the vice-chancellor does not exercise leadership in difficult circumstances and fails to provide the university with a guiding vision.”

In December the Mail & Guardian reported that Zide retired after serving just two of the five years of his contract. In his retirement letter he cited not receiving support from council about issues he had raised, meaning he was unable to fulfil some of his duties as some of the reasons for his departure.

The assessors’ report, however, found that Zide was a “lonesome” vice-chancellor who failed to persuade and influence change and direction at the institution.

In his resignation letter, Zide also claimed that he had received death threats and had reported the matter to the police. He also allegedly suffered insults on social media.

According to the report, because he feared his life was under threat, Zide convinced the council to procure personal security for himself and his family. The assessors said it appeared that Zide was “paranoid”.

The report also reveals that Zide initiated cases against anyone who “mildly criticised” him on social media. “The result was that he was embroiled in cases that he could have let go … We observed that the vice-chancellor was highly under stress in this job,” reads the report.

Zide told the M&G this week that he will not comment about the assessors’ report in relation to his leadership at VUT, but that his lawyers would respond directly to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.

In a statement this week, administrator Professor Ihron Rensburg said the institution has intervened in most ways that the assessors’ report recommended, such as appointing people to critical vacant posts.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Opinion

Kegel exercises aren’t solely for people with vaginas

-
Often people think that kegels are targeted solely at women who want to increase the tightness of their vagina, whereas in fact the exercises are for everyone who wants to engage in better sex
Read more
National

Tshwane water woes in court again

-
The municipality has been accused of deliberately derailing the contract to sort out toxic water crisis in Hammanskraal
Read more
Africa

Students ‘abandoned’ in Wuhan

-
Africans living in China want to be evacuated
Read more
Business

‘US good, China bad’ is Pompeo’s message to Africa

-
During his African tour this past week, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talked up Washington’s ability to stimulate growth and entrepreneurship on the continent.
Read more
National

Life in lockdown: Behind closed doors keeping out the coronavirus

-
South African students in China are staying behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak
Read more
Friday

The Portfolio: Tsepo Gumbi

-
With the Sharpeville massacre in mind, Kwanele Sosibo takes a look at how Tsepo Gumbi’s collection of photographs are a necessary intervention
Read more
Education

Habib leaves with no regrets about the decisions he made at Wits

-
The vice-chancellor announced he will be heading to SOAS next year
Read more
Friday

Too little too late for Malcolm

-
Doccie Who Killed Malcolm X? has led to a belated reopening of his murder investigation
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Cradock Four back to haunt De Klerk

Pressure is mounting on the NPA to charge the former president and others involved in political killings during apartheid
-
Read more
Politics

Ramaphosa makes peace with Malema over gender-based violence comments

In his Sona response, the president apologised for the weaponising of gender-based violence, saying the attack on the red beret leader was "uncalled for"
-
Read more
Politics

Steenhuisen takes the lead in DA race while Ntuli falters

‘If you want a guarantee buy a toaster. This is politics’
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

Response to the report of the independent assessors

-
VUT welcomes the publishing of the report of the independent assessors to investigate concerns of poor governance, leadership, management, corruption and fraud at the university.
Read more
Press Releases

NWU student receives international award

-
Carol-Mari Schulz received the Bachelor of Health Sciences in Occupational Hygiene Top Achiever Award.
Read more
Press Releases

Academic programme resumes at all campuses

-
Lectures, practicals, seminars and tutorials will all resume today as per specific academic timetables.
Read more
Special Reports

Strategic social investments are a catalyst for social progress

-
Barloworld Mbewu enables beneficiaries to move away from dependence on grant funding
Read more
Special Reports

We all have a part to play to make South Africa work

-
Powering societal progress demands partnerships between all stakeholders
Read more
Special Reports

So you want to be a social entrepreneur?

-
Do the research first; it will save money and time later
Read more
Special Reports

Social entrepreneurship means business

-
Enterprises with a cause at their core might be exactly what our economy desperately needs
Read more
Special Reports

Looking inwards

-
Businesses are finding tangible ways to give back – but only because consumers demand it
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.