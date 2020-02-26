Subscribe
NationalThe Editors Picks

‘We’re satisfied with SA’s land reform policy’— US Ambassador

US Ambassador-designate to South Africa, Lana Marks. (Alon Skuy)
0

In the wake of recent comments by United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the country’s ambassador to South Africa says she has been assured that private land will not be expropriated without compensation.

Speaking to the Mail & Guardian, US ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks responded to Pompeo’s warning that plans to expropriate private property would be “disastrous” for the economy. “I am 100% satisfied in the way in which President [Cyril] Ramaphosa is handling everything — in a totally open and transparent manner. I am totally satisfied.

“I have personally advised all partners regarding this in the United States. There will be no confiscation whatsoever of private land … So now, having said that there will be no confiscation of any private land whatsoever, now is the time for major US investment in South Africa.”

Marks later added that she has been assured that there will be no confiscation of private land “across the board, in a transparent manner with President Ramaphosa”.

But legislation clarifying the circumstances in which land may be expropriated without compensation is still in the process of being drafted.

The president said as much in his response to the State of the Nation debate last Thursday.

Ramaphosa added that “land reform is an essential part of inclusive growth”.

“Unless we change the patterns of land ownership in this country — unless we give all South Africans access to land for agriculture, for commerce, for housing — we will not only be perpetuating a grave injustice, but we will also be constraining the economic potential of our land and our people,” he said. “The lack of land is — alongside the lack of skills — one of the greatest impediments to growth and prosperity.”

The Expropriation Bill was released for public comment in December 2018 and is likely to be tabled in Parliament in June.

The Bill will be processed together with the amendment to section 25 of the Constitution, which provides for expropriation without compensation. The first round of public hearings on the constitutional amendment are set to start on February 28 in Mpumalanga and the Free State.

At the Goldman Sachs investor conference in May last year, Ramaphosa reportedly allayed fears that investors would be prejudiced by land expropriation without compensation.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Trump share a laugh during a cabinet meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House, July 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

According to BusinessTech, the president said: “I’ve said it before — foreign investors have nothing to fear; there’s no way we can invite foreign investors to our country and say ‘come, invest’ and tomorrow we take your land away. 

“That is not going to happen. That is not sensible. It’s not something that any sensible person does.”

In the interview with the M&G, Marks said she was not consulted by the US state department on the land reform issue prior to Pompeo’s remarks last week.

“But I think he [Pompeo] was just addressing this to say ‘Please, South Africa, keep things in check’ … I think it was just a matter that was on his bucket list in his huge responsibility in Africa and around the world,” Marks said.

Pompeo’s remarks were not the first time US government officials have stoked fears about land expropriation in South Africa.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he had asked Pompeo to closely study “the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations”.

But Marks said: “South Africa has seriously addressed all of the contentious issues in the most serious and responsible manner. And I have relayed this clearly and articulately to Washington. And now is the time for serious American investment in South Africa.” 

Marks, who was first approached  by Trump in November 2016 to become ambassador — shortly after he was elected — only officially started work at the embassy in Pretoria three years later. 

Her first 90 days in the position have been marked by her ambitions to lift South Africa into the top 20 of US trade partners. In 2019, South Africa was ranked 39th. 

Marks said she has met some of the major US corporations engaged in industry in South Africa “for many years” with the view of increasing investment: “Obviously South Africa faces its most daunting economic challenges since the dawn of democracy a quarter of a century ago. And we are doing everything possible to assist with that flat economy to really raise it out of the doldrums.”

In response to Marks’ comment that “there will be no confiscation of any private land whatsoever” under the new land reform legislation, spokesperson for the president Khusela Diko noted that Ramaphosa has said, “Government is committed to accelerating land reform and thus reversing what he calls the ‘original sin’ of land dispossession of the oppressed people of South Africa.”

“He has further indicated that such land reform will be undertaken within the strict confines of our laws, of which the Constitution is the most supreme. Both within the country and elsewhere he has committed that South Africa will continue to protect property rights, while setting out very clear policy positions on how land reform will be accelerated.”  

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Recommended

Sport

How Carlo Ancelotti has brought steel back to Everton

-
Everton are finally a team with direction again thanks to the Italian’s astute man-management
Read more
Analysis

The Democrats have a cunning plan to get Trump re-elected

-
The bid to impeach the president failed, Iowa was a disaster and Adam Schiff is a PR nightmare
Read more
National

South African tourism to be hit hard by coronavirus

-
The stream of about 100 000 Chinese tourists to South Africa each year has dried up for now, MPs told
Read more
Africa

Hosni Mubarak is dead, but the Egypt he built is alive and well

-
Despite the efforts of the Arab Spring, Egypt is still led by a military dictatorship made in Mubarak’s image
Read more
Special Reports

South Africa’s education system is broken and unequal, and must be fixed without further delay

-
The Amnesty International report found that the South African government continues to miss its own education upgrading targets
Read more
Special Reports

Business travel industry generates billions

-
Meetings Africa is ready to take advantage of this lucrative opportunity
Read more
Sport

Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal

-
Smith and Warner were captain and vice-captain of Australia on March 24 2018 when team-mate Cameron Bancroft was caught on television hiding a piece of yellow sandpaper in his trousers
Read more
Special Reports

Conferences connect people to ideas

-
The World Expo and Meetings Africa are all about stimulating innovation – and income
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

‘We’re satisfied with SA’s land reform policy’— US Ambassador

Top US official is lobbying multinational firms to invest in South Africa
-
Read more
Africa

Hosni Mubarak is dead, but the Egypt he built is...

Despite the efforts of the Arab Spring, Egypt is still led by a military dictatorship made in Mubarak’s image
-
Read more
National

Inside the Security Branch: Torture between brandy and boerewors

A former SB operative, Paul Erasmus, talks about the torture of a young trade unionist, Neil Aggett, and the machinations at John Vorster Square
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

South Africa’s education system is broken and unequal, and must be fixed without further delay

-
The Amnesty International report found that the South African government continues to miss its own education upgrading targets
Read more
Special Reports

Business travel industry generates billions

-
Meetings Africa is ready to take advantage of this lucrative opportunity
Read more
Special Reports

Conferences connect people to ideas

-
The World Expo and Meetings Africa are all about stimulating innovation – and income
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele Kabili B-BBEE share scheme

-
New scheme to be launched following the biggest B-BBEE FMCG payout in South Africa’s history
Read more
Special Reports

TFSAs are the gymnasts of the retirement savings world

-
The idea is to get South Africans to save, but it's best to do your research first to find out if a TFSA is really suited to your needs
Read more
Special Reports

Achieving the litmus test of social relevance

-
The HSS Awards honours scholarly works based on their social relevance and contribution to the humanities and social sciences
Read more
Special Reports

Making sense of tax-free savings and investment

-
Have you made the most of your tax-free investment contributions?
Read more
Press Releases

Response to the report of the independent assessors

-
VUT welcomes the publishing of the report of the independent assessors to investigate concerns of poor governance, leadership, management, corruption and fraud at the university.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.