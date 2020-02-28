Subscribe
Sport

Saudi splurges on sports PR

Rich pickings: Tractors prepare the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh in preparation for the Saudi Cup Race. (Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia)
0

Saudi Arabia this week hosts the world’s richest horse race, with $20-million in cash prizes on offer in the latest international sports extravaganza designed to boost its battered global image.

The ultra-conservative kingdom has in recent years invested heavily in sporting events, in a soft power push designed to project a more moderate image and jettison a reputation for rights abuses and the export of hardline ideology.

The Saudi Cup, expected to attract about 10 000 spectators, takes place at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack on February 29 with the main race run over 1 800m of dirt track with a maximum field of 14.

The winner will walk away with $10-million, second place with $3.5 -million and even the 10th place finisher will go home with something.

The Saudi Cup includes another seven races on dirt and turf with a prize purse worth $9.2-million.

“We are taking the first steps on a journey to bring the domestic racing product on a par with our international counterparts,” said Tom Ryan, director of strategy and international racing at the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia.

The event will “increase the sport’s following inside Saudi Arabia, as well as opening up the industry to international horses and connections to make our mark on global racing,” he said.

Saudi journalist Mugbel al-Zabni, who writes for sports daily Arriyadiyah, said the event plays to Saudi culture, in a kingdom where the horse is considered a symbol of its heritage.

The Saudi Cup is set to take place in between its two predecessors as the world’s richest race — the Pegasus World Cup in the United States and the Dubai World Cup — which are scheduled one month either side.

The Pegasus World Cup was the richest in the world in 2018 worth $16-million, surpassing the $12-million Dubai World Cup, but it was only worth $9-million this year.

The big name jockeys at the Saudi Cup include Italian legend Frankie Dettori and Britain’s Ryan Moore.

The Racing Post said that Nicola Currie is one of seven international female jockeys who will make history by becoming the first women to ride in a competitive race in Saudi Arabia.

Currie and her fellow female riders are to compete on Friday in a four -race, points-based challenge with seven male riders, led by Dettori.

“We’re delighted to welcome some of the best jockeys in the business to compete,” the Racing Post quoted Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, as saying.

“Racing routinely sees male and female riders compete on a level playing field and we are proud to continue this great tradition … ”

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s sports push is designed to lure international tourists and boost domestic spending as the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) kingpin seeks to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

The kingdom also hosted the Dakar Rally, one of motor racing’s most gruelling adventure rallies, earlier this year as well as the Italian and Spanish super cup finals last year — with the added attraction of football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Activists accuse Saudi rulers of “sportswashing” — using such events to soften their international image.

And in a country where two-thirds of the population is under 30, critics say the sporting drive is aimed at blunting public frustration over an economic downturn and soaring youth unemployment.

Although Saudi women now have the right to drive, campaigners say jailed activists who were behind the push, have faced sexual harassment and torture in detention.

The brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018, the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen and a sweeping crackdown on dissent have also dented the kingdom’s reputation.

“The amount of money spent on those events is … an investment in Saudi Arabia’s PR campaign to improve its image that was tarnished by a number of policy missteps,” said Yasmine Farouk, a Middle East expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. — AFP

Haitham El-Tabei

Recommended

Sport

Sharapova ends a career that was stuff of Hollywood

-
The Russian shot to international fame as a giggly 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 2004, the third youngest player to conquer the All England Club’s famous grass courts
Read more
Sport

Proteas hungry for first ICC trophy

-
The women’s side won their first game against England, and have not been shy to admit they have what it takes to win the T20 World Cup
Read more
Education

Partners aim to build a new society

& -
Nelson Mandela University and the Nelson Mandela Foundation are collaborating to realise Madiba’s dream of building a new society
Read more
Motoring

Isuzu, the Chuck Norris of bakkies

-
The D-Max isn’t a luxury ride, but it’s not too tough on the purse and can handle the rough road
Read more
Motoring

Dieselgate sees recall of Mercedes vehicles

-
Daimler is accused of hiding that it used illegal software in diesel cars to cheat emissions tests
Read more
Sport

United must make Champions League to boost coffers

-
The club's revenue for the three months to December 31 fell nearly 20% because of a £39-million drop in broadcasting income
Read more
Motoring

Formula One faces testing times over coronavirus

-
The F1 world championship, which gets under way in Melbourne on March 15, had already lost the Chinese Grand Prix from its schedule
Read more
National

Democracy will flounder sans Stats SA

& -
As the government bails out state-owned entities, it is leaving a hole in the budget of the agency tasked with telling us what South Africa looks like — one that is crucial to government decisions
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Politics

Unions slam move to cut wage bill

Cosatu rejects job losses and a wage freeze for public servants, calling this ‘a declaration of war’
-
Read more
National

Coronavirus: South Africa will evacuate citizens from Wuhan

The government is expected to evacuate citizens from Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak originated
& -
Read more
National

Primedia CEO Essack leaves following internal battles

Omar Essack leaves the 702 and 94.7 owners after a protracted standoff with the board
& -
Read more
National

‘We’re satisfied with SA’s land reform policy’— US Ambassador

Top US official is lobbying multinational firms to invest in South Africa
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Over R400-m given to businesses since launch of three-minute overdraft

-
The 3-minute overdraft radically reduces the time it takes for businesses to have their working capital needs met
Read more
Special Reports

Tourism can push Africa onto a new path – minister

-
The continent is fast becoming a dynamic sought-after tourist destination
Read more
Special Reports

South Africa’s education system is broken and unequal, and must be fixed without further delay

-
The Amnesty International report found that the South African government continues to miss its own education upgrading targets
Read more
Special Reports

Business travel industry generates billions

-
Meetings Africa is ready to take advantage of this lucrative opportunity
Read more
Special Reports

Conferences connect people to ideas

-
The World Expo and Meetings Africa are all about stimulating innovation – and income
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele Kabili B-BBEE share scheme

-
New scheme to be launched following the biggest B-BBEE FMCG payout in South Africa’s history
Read more
Special Reports

Digging deep

-
Automation is unstoppable, but if we're strategic about its implementation, it presents major opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

TFSAs are the gymnasts of the retirement savings world

-
The idea is to get South Africans to save, but it's best to do your research first to find out if a TFSA is really suited to your needs
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.