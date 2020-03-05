Subscribe
NationalThe Editors Picks

Health department confirms South Africa’s first Covid-19 case

The doctor that once defended Mbeki
According to a statement released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday, an emergency team has been deployed to Kwazulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from the NICD. (David Harrison/M&G)
0
ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed South Africa’s first case of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The 38-year-old Durban man had travelled to Italy with a group of 10 people and returned to South Africa last Sunday. 

He consulted his private doctor earlier this week with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough.

The national health department said swabs were taken for testing and that the man was tested positive.

He has been self-isolating himself since Tuesday. 

According to a statement released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday, an emergency team has been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from the NICD.

The patient’s doctor has also been self-isolated, with no update yet on whether they have contracted the coronavirus. 

Italy has the third-highest number of people hit by the Covid-19 virus, with 3 089 confirmed cases. South Korea reports 6 088 infections; the epicentre of the outbreak, China, has 80 411 confirmed cases. 

The announcement of South Africa’s first confirmed case comes on the same day that Parliament holds a debate of national importance on the country’s readiness to respond to the virus. 

The Democratic Alliance’s health spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube — who brought the debate to the National Assembly floor — said the Covid-19 crisis requires the input of all political parties and not only the executive. 

“Plans to deal with this crisis needs to be tabled in this House for scrutiny, for discussion, and for adoption. It is important that when the president convenes an interministerial task team that decides to repatriate over 150 South Africans from Wuhan, China, the decision is tabled, scrutinised and adopted by Parliament,” she said. 

Mkhize has promised to address the nation later on Thursday to provide an update on South Africa’s first reported case. 

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Recommended

National

Mkhize urges calm amid first confirmed Covid-19 case in South Africa

-
The health minister tells MPs tests are being conducted on people who may have come into contact with the Durban man who tested positive for the virus
Read more
Politics

By-election woes for DA as Tshwane council is binned

-
The Democratic Alliance is likely to lose Tshwane when residents vote again
Read more
National

Facts and figures about Covid-19

-
Here is everything you need to know about the coronavirus
Read more
Analysis

NGOs today: Competing for resources, power and agency

& -
NGOs play a critical role in advancing social change and transformation, but their current funding model needs to be addressed for them to make a sustainable impact in South Africa
Read more
Opinion

Ethnic consciousness should not threaten African nation-building

-
Ethnic identity can be harnessed to strengthen national identity — and this can foster a continental-based African identity
Read more
Environment

Africa must act on pesticide ‘double standards’

-
Humanity has long recognised the essential role of pollinating bees and insects in sustaining life and health, so much so that...
Read more
Sport

The Basketball League Africa gears up for its inaugural season

-
Twelve teams. Seven cities. One champion. The first BAL season is about to tip off, and we’re here for it (as soon as coronavirus fears abate)
Read more
Friday

Review: ‘The Mirror & the Light’ or, the fall of Thomas Cromwell

-
Hilary Mantel’s final volume in the ‘Wolf Hall’ trilogy is a triumphant end to her depiction of the blacksmith’s boy who became the king of England’s right-hand man
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Mkhize urges calm amid first confirmed Covid-19 case in South...

The health minister tells MPs tests are being conducted on people who may have come into contact with the Durban man who tested positive for the virus
-
Read more
National

Health department confirms South Africa’s first Covid-19 case

A Durban man reported symptoms after returning from a trip to Italy this week
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

The workplace today through the lens of augmented humanity

-
There is huge generational diversity in the workplace today
Read more
Special Reports

Chief executives take up the wheelchair campaign in March

-
The campaign helps to raise awareness of the difficulties people in wheelchairs face on a daily basis
Read more
Special Reports

The best just got better: Samsung launches new generation of air conditioners

-
You can tell your Samsung air conditioner what to do with a touch or with your smartphone
Read more
Special Reports

South Africans are tired of rhetoric

-
REGENT BUSINESS SCHOOL a member of the Honoris United Universities held a pre-budget discussion on February 19
Read more
Special Reports

Mega lessons from mega-events

-
Expo 2020 Dubai has already engaged 30 000 volunteers from the city
Read more
Special Reports

Dube Tradeport is a world-class industrial and commercial precinct

-
It is specifically geared to afford enterprises involved in manufacturing and export a highly competitive business operating environment
Read more
Special Reports

Make your human capital investments pay

-
It is fair that higher performance be rewarded accordingly, but within the fair discrimination principles being applied
Read more
Special Reports

Approaches to reskilling in organisations

-
If the populace is not properly trained, the country will forever lag behind the rest of the world
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.