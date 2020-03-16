DA policy conference postponed as Covid-19 regulations kick in

The official opposition, the Democratic Alliance, has announced the postponement of its policy conference, which was scheduled to take place in early April.

The decision follows the directive by President Cyril Ramaphosa to limit physical interaction, and that gatherings of more than 100 people are now prohibited to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

The DA’s policy conference was set to plot the party’s way forward after a disastrous 2019.

The party lost seats in the National Assembly in Parliament as a result of a poor showing at the 2019 general election.

After recommendations by an election review panel, its then leader Mmusi Maimane resigned.

There have been claims that policy uncertainty, especially when it comes to the economy and broad-based black economic empowerment, also lead to the party’s electoral failures.

“We will use this opportunity to trial technology-based conferencing for identified aspects of the policy discussions. The policy steering committee is busy devising a plan for doing this. The fedex ([federal executive] has also resolved that the party will abide strictly by the guidelines for meetings and other forms of social and professional interaction outlined by the president last night,” said DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.

A decision is yet to be made about whether the party’s federal congress — during which national office bearers, including the party’s federal leader, will be elected — will go ahead or not.

The elective congress is now slated for May 30 to 31.