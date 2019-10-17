DA election review recommends Maimane step down

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) post-2019 election review report recommends that party leader Mmusi Maimane step down.

The DA’s disappointing run in the 2019 general election saw the knives come out for the charismatic leader — its first black party head.

In 1994, the DA got 1.7% of the vote. In 1999 it got to 9.5% of the vote and grew steadily to a high of 22.3% in 2014.

But the 2019 election saw the DA slump for the first time in its history — to 20.7%

The review report committee was led by former DA chief strategist Ryan Coetzee.

A party source said: “There’s a recommendation that the leader step down.”

But those in Maimane’s corner said he will put his faith in council delegates. One of these said: “The report will be tabled on Saturday; it’s the only thing on the agenda.

From there they will deliberate and it is up to council to decide.”

The report is also thought to contain a suggestion that the party’s chief executive, Paul Boughey, leave.

Boughey seems to have preempted this, with his resignation late on Thursday.

In his resignation letter, Boughey said that he had “reached an agreement in principle” with the party to step down, adding that the full details of the agreement would be revealed in the coming days.

In a statement released by the DA, noting the resignation of Boughey, the party lauded his service to the party and the “Democratic project”.