Politics

DA election review recommends Maimane step down

Lester Kiewit

The DA’s disappointing run in the 2019 general election saw the knives come out for its charismatic leader, Mmusi Maimane. (David Harrison/M&G)

The DA’s disappointing run in the 2019 general election saw the knives come out for its charismatic leader, Mmusi Maimane. (David Harrison/M&G)

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) post-2019 election review report recommends that party leader Mmusi Maimane step down.

The DA’s disappointing run in the 2019 general election saw the knives come out for the charismatic leader — its first black party head.

READ MORE: Maimane proposes early DA elections

In 1994, the DA got 1.7% of the vote. In 1999 it got to 9.5% of the vote and grew steadily to a high of 22.3% in 2014.

But the 2019 election saw the DA slump for the first time in its history — to 20.7%

The review report committee was led by former DA chief strategist Ryan Coetzee.

A party source said: “There’s a recommendation that the leader step down.”

But those in Maimane’s corner said he will put his faith in council delegates. One of these said: “The report will be tabled on Saturday; it’s the only thing on the agenda.
From there they will deliberate and it is up to council to decide.”

The report is also thought to contain a suggestion that the party’s chief executive, Paul Boughey, leave.

READ MORE: Paul Boughey, CEO of the DA has resigned

Boughey seems to have preempted this, with his resignation late on Thursday.

In his resignation letter, Boughey said that he had “reached an agreement in principle” with the party to step down, adding that the full details of the agreement would be revealed in the coming days.

In a statement released by the DA, noting the resignation of Boughey, the party lauded his service to the party and the “Democratic project”.

Lester Kiewit
Ryan CoetzeePaul BougheyMmusi MaimaneDemocratic AllianceSouth Africa (country)2019 elections

Client Media Releases

Optimi
One of SA's biggest education providers has a new name: Meet PSG's Optimi
Snupit
A million requests, a million problems solved
ITWeb
A holistic view of cyber security, GRC
North-West University
NWU pays tribute to its icons
Sebata Holdings
Don't judge a stock by share price alone
One of SA's biggest education providers has a new name: Meet PSG's Optimi
A million requests, a million problems solved
A holistic view of cyber security, GRC
NWU pays tribute to its icons
Don't judge a stock by share price alone
Want to publish your media releases here?