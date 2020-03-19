Subscribe
National

Golf-club lease dispute opens forced-removal wounds

Who benefits? The manager of the Rondebosch Gold Club says the club’s usage of the space – which equals 45 football fields – makes a positive contribution to Cape Town’s economy. (David Harrison)
0

As the City of Cape Town mulls over public comment about whether it should extend the land-use lease of the Rondebosch Golf Club, former residents of the area forcibly removed during apartheid say the city has a moral obligation to use the land for social housing.

Former residents of the community — once known as Black River — and activists have raised objections to the City releasing the public land to the golf club, which has existed on its current site since 1935.

The club currently pays just over R1000 a month to the City for the use of almost 50 hectares of land.

Social housing campaigners say this land would be better suited for low-cost housing, because it is close to the Cape Town inner-city where people work.

Academics at the University of the Western Cape, Professor Uma Dhupelia-Mesthrie and Dr Koni Benson, added their voices to public comment opposing the reissuing of the lease, arguing the golf club was instrumental in the area being declared whites-only in the 1960s. This resulted in thousands of people being forcibly removed.

The academics sourced records of official correspondence from the club to the City administration in 1955 that objected to “non-Europeans” living too close to the golf course. This was in reference to the community of Black River.

“Rondebosch didn’t just happen to be a green, leafy, white suburb, it was created that way. And the Rondebosch Golf course had a very interesting role to play in lobbying,” Benson said.

“What did it take for them to get that land? … There’s no acknowledgement, because once you acknowledge it you have to do something about it.

“Redistributing 45 football fields of land would seem like a pretty obvious place to start in the City of Cape Town, where you have over 450000 families on waiting lists for housing,” Benson added.

Aziza Pangarker is a 75-year-old former resident of Black River who now lives in Crawford, about 10km away. Her family owned a business in the area, and she remembers a happy childhood, far removed from today’s built-up homes and well- manicured gardens.

Former resident of Black River Aziza Pangarker (David Harrison)

“There weren’t as many houses back in those days. There was a vlei where the boys would play We would run in the fields. That was our playground during the afternoons and school holidays.

“Whenever we meet people now from Black River, there is this special bond. It’s like meeting family after a long time,” she said.

Pangarker recalls hearing the news that her family would be forced to leave, which meant not only a physical disconnection from the home she grew up in, but the emotional split of a close-knit community.

“When the death knell came, it was like everybody was in shock. I don’t know if older folks ever came to terms with it,” she said.

“I remember my mother crying. She loved gardening and had planted fruit trees — she would call them her children. It wasn’t just leaving the house behind, it was leaving those things also.”

After 1994, Pangarker’s sister made a land-restitution claim on behalf of her siblings and they were awarded monetary compensation.

Pangarker doesn’t expect to move back to the area, but she believes the descendents of those people evicted must benefit from city-owned land such as the golf course, in memory of people like her parents who died with broken hearts.

“How can it ever be right for the people who were [removed]? It’s so ludicrous. How do you even compensate a human being for ripping away their lives? Even giving back land can’t compensate for destroying lives,” Pangarker said.

Contested space: The Rondebosch Golf Club occupies prime land that activists say should be used for low-cost housing, because it is close to the Cape Town inner-city where people work. (David Harrison)

“Many of those people were sent to what are today poor and violent communities, and I often wonder, what has become of their children and grandchildren? How did they turn out? The ideal thing to do would be to use the golf land for housing for people to move closer to the city. That would be ideal. If it can be done, why not?”

In response, the Rondebosch Golf Club said it has no knowledge about whether its previous club management were instrumental in lobbying  authorities to remove black families decades ago.

“We do not believe it would be appropriate to comment now, on statements allegedly made by one individual 65 years ago,” said club manager Don Ball.

The club said it supports public dialogue about the issue of social housing, and that it has had meetings with activist groups about the matter.

“Legal protests are a legitimate form of public expression. If the activists have an issue with the city and its policies, we believe it would be more reasonable to address the city — or, more appropriately, the national government — directly in public open space, rather than addressing their issues at the golf club, on private property,” Ball added.

He said if the club were to close it would negatively affect sport and recreation in the city.

“Cape Town would lose one of its most accessible golf clubs — for all of its people; it would lose a positive contribution to the sports, tourism, community and golf development aspects of Cape Town’s economy. It would also leave destitute many families who depend — directly or indirectly — on the club’s activities,” Ball said.

Meanwhile the City of Cape Town said it would go ahead with assessing public comment fairly.

“A total of 1940 persons have taken the opportunity to comment over the 30-day public participation period, as per the Local Government Municipal Finance Act, and the associated Municipal Asset Transfer Regulations. The City will give fair and proper consideration to each comment received. In terms of the process, the City’s property management branch will make a professional recommendation taking into account public comment,” it said in a statement.

The City also said if the lease were renewed it would reconsider how much the Rondebosch Golf Club would have to pay each month.


PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Recommended

Environment

Covid-19 comes at a big cost to limiting climate change

-
Covid-19 seems to have resulted in a drop in carbon emissions, but this is at a terrible cost to life and the economy. It is unlikely to last.
Read more
Friday

Covid-19 cancellations hurt artists

, & -
Artist have criticised the minister’s lack of vision; meanwhile, small businesses are also being hit hard
Read more
Sport

On a roll: Skater women hit hard

-
Roller derby skaters relish the challenge of taking to the track, despite the high risk and little reward
Read more
Business

Sasol seeks life-saving plan

-
The company plans to raise as much as $2-billion from its investors as it grapples with plunging oil prices and high debt levels
Read more
National

High court judicial row rumbles on

-
The Judicial Conduct Committee’s decision in the Hlophe vs Goliath matter means those judges at loggerheads will have to continue to work in one court
Read more
Analysis

What’s with whities and bog roll?

-
Covid-19 is playing havoc with my life and mind — no hanging out in the pub and the genetically determined run on white gold
Read more
Opinion

The collective psychology of Covid-19

-
How we respond will determine how well we, and other people around us, survive the current crisis
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Something beautiful in the disaster

-
Before us is an opportunity to make sure we come together to ensure the government fixes what urgently needs to be mended.
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Durban smokestacks back in court

Engen will oppose the application by civil rights nonproft Right2Know to be a friend of the court in the precedent-setting case
-
Read more
National

No impeachment tribunal for Hlophe or Goliath — yet

Judicial Conduct Committee decides on a different type of investigation into the gross misconduct complaints between the Western Cape judge president and his deputy
-
Read more
National

LIVE: Our guide to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa

There are still no reported cases of death resulting from Covid-19 in the country and no local transmissions
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

SAB Zenzele special AGM rescheduled to March 25 2020

-
New voting arrangements are being made to safeguard the health of shareholders
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more
Special Reports

Smart investing to beat longevity risk

-
Investors come to a balanced fund because they want growth
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data will be a monolithic company

-
The longest-standing ICT brand on the continent and South Africa is restructuring
Read more
Special Reports

Inclusivity through innovation

-
Special Annual Theme Award: Materials for inclusive economic development
Read more
Special Reports

Ray of hope for Limpopo as Sopa reveals grand plans for jobs

-
Special Economic Zones will empower thousands in the Limpopo province
Read more
Special Reports

The workplace today through the lens of augmented humanity

-
There is huge generational diversity in the workplace today
Read more
Special Reports

Chief executives take up the wheelchair campaign in March

-
The campaign helps to raise awareness of the difficulties people in wheelchairs face on a daily basis
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.