Subscribe
Opinion

Traditional media: A block against deadly pathogens and people

Cellphones the front line for gender equality
Cellphones are key conduits to drive demand to vital services, such as health and financial services. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

Oh how the zeitgeist has changed in a few short weeks. A deadly pathogen was what was needed for those (people and governments) hostile to “experts” and the so-called “mainstream media”  to come crawling back, begging for trustworthy news and a vaccine.

Those anti-vaxxer mums who have been holding measles parties for their children will likely be the first in line if a vaccine for Covid-19 is found. Who knows, maybe even Gwyneth Paltrow will bin her vaginal steam douches and anti psychic-vampire charms in favour of lab-made medicine.

In Britain’s elections last year, the Labour Party warned a victory for Boris Johnson could spell the end for the NHS, but any action on his part to undermine the service now would be political suicide as its doctors and nurses have become national heroes.

In terms of the press, several polls since the start of the pandemic show a majority of people checking the news several times a day and turning to trusted news sources and state broadcasters rather than social media and their crazy uncle’s health blog rants about the benefits of CBD.

A March survey of ten countries by US communications marketing firm Edelman found that mainstream news organisations were the most-relied upon source of Coronavirus information, almost  “twice as much as global health organisations.”

Edelman, however, found one of the countries surveyed, South Africa, was an exception with more people turning to social media than major news organisations.

Also, although respondents said they were relying primarily on news organisations for their Covid-19 information, they ranked journalists lowest when asked about their most “trusted spokespeople”, while scientists ranked highest.  This peculiar contradiction shows that most people still don’t know what journalists actually do. Unless we’re writing an opinion piece like this, we are quoting the scientists and distilling their information for public consumption.

The Pew Research Centre’s latest survey regarding media in the age of Covid-19 showed a majority of Americans saying they thought the media was doing a good job of covering the pandemic, although data showed differences between Republicans and Democrats on whether the situation was being exaggerated. 

Fox News, for example, posited the virus was a “Dem hoax” for some time before finally doing an about-turn. And Donald Trump has personally attacked reporters at his virus press conferences for asking questions he didn’t like.

In an effort to perform a public service and also attract new readers, some legacy media such as The New York Times and The Washington Post have dropped their paywalls so that anyone can access their reporting on the coronavirus.

Whether users reward them by subscribing, and keep their subscriptions once this is all over is yet to be seen.

It’s worth noting that coronavirus became the world’s biggest news story not when it was ripping through Wuhan, but rather when it hit Western Europe.

For us journalists in Africa who diligently covered the Ebola outbreak in Congo for years, without it ever really becoming a major international story despite the violent attacks on health workers, a plethora of fake news and painful deaths, this was not particularly surprising, although it is still depressing.

A large number of those surveyed by Edelman said they were worried about fake news. In times like these, fake news can actually kill as can labelling real news “fake”. Several US columnists have called on the press to stop covering Trump’s press conferences on coronavirus verbatim as they have proved to be a source of disinformation. His unsubstantiated comments that the anti-malarial Cloroquine could help against coronavirus indirectly led to the death of one American man who ingested it.

Of course, despite the resurgence of faith in science and the news media by some right-wing politicians and expert-maligners since Covid-19 reared its ugly multi-pronged head, there are always those beyond help.

Such as Brazil’s offence-a-minute-spouting populist leader Jair Bolsonaro, who told his countrymen that even if infected he would not suffer from the virus because of his “background as an athlete”. Despite his physical prowess, he still gave the address clad in a mask … funny that.

Much has been written this week on an apparent FBI report that American neo-Nazis were planning to try and spread coronavirus to “cops and Jews” by using spray bottles filled with bodily fluids.

You could see this as scary, or … you could look on the bright side?

Even people dumb enough to believe in eugenics and genetic racial superiority have finally bought into the science on Covid-19. The neo-Nazis believe it exists and they know how it spreads. And they have the doctors, scientists, and “mainstream media” to thank for that.

Kate Bartlett is a Johannesburg-based correspondent and is currently on lockdown while on a journalism fellowship at Oxford University

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Kate Bartlett
Kate Bartlett is a Johannesburg-based correspondent and is currently on lockdown while on a journalism fellowship at Oxford University

Recommended

Africa

In the face of the pandemic, human rights are a necessity — not a luxury

-
The Covid-19 pandemic is throwing the poor governance of some African countries into sharp relief
Read more
National

Mbalula defends changing taxi operating times

-
Regulations for taxis have been relaxed over the last few days of the lockdown prompting criticism. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula however, has defended the decision
Read more
Coronavirus

A week in lockdown: SA Covid-19 cases at 1 505

-
The health department says it is awaiting confirmation on whether two deaths in Kwazulu-Natal are related to the coronavirus disease
Read more
Africa

Kenya’s government can’t tackle the pandemic alone. It needs civil society

-
Kenya’s government has excluded nongovernmental organisations and other groups such as churches from its emergency decision-making. This is a mistake
Read more
Africa

A letter to Cihim Ali, in an Eritrean jail on her birthday

-
Ciham Ali was born in the United States and moved to Eritrea with her family. When Ciham tried to leave, she was arrested at the border. After eight years, Human Rights Watch have called for her release
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Reporting on legal tensions

-
Even in the best of times, there is an inherent tension between the three arms of state
Read more
Coronavirus

Stay at home, Cyril said. But what about the homeless?

& -
In Tshwane, forcing homeless people off the street resulted in chaos and the abuse of a vulnerable population. In Durban, a smooth, well-planned operation fared far better
Read more
Coronavirus

Do not suffer alone, develop a daily routine

-
Itis normal that people will feel anxious and scared because it is difficult to escape what is happening in the country and globally relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Tension over who’s boss of courts

In a letter, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng questions whether Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has acted constitutionally
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

SABC sued over ‘bad’ clip of Ramaphosa

A senior employee at the public broadcaster wants compensation for claims of ‘sabotage’
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Soundtrack to a pandemic: Africa’s best coronavirus songs

Drawing on lessons from Ebola, African artists are using music to convey public health messaging. And they are doing it in style
& -
Read more
Africa

In East Africa, the locusts are coming back for more

In February the devastating locust swarms were the biggest seen in East Africa for 70 years. Now they’re even bigger
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more
Special Reports

2020 Humanities Award winners reflect a contribution to diversity and social justice, echoing South Africa’s socioeconomic condition

-
The HSS Awards ensure that the humanities and social sciences thrive
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele special AGM rescheduled to March 25 2020

-
New voting arrangements are being made to safeguard the health of shareholders
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.