Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

While December in South Africa is holiday season, January is inevitably broke season. Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’ All elements in their integrated campaign – from the film to the extended online films, the interactive website to social engagement and tactical print – ensured that the entire country was talking about EasyBucks®.

And now, in the next instalment of the campaign, they’ve taken the concept a step further.

Unique to South Africa is the fact that locals still call Chicken Licken®’s biggest competitor ‘Kentucky’. So, they decided to get the home of this competitor talking too, by putting up an EasyBucks® billboard in the last place you’d expect: Kentucky USA. The price of R24.00 was converted into US dollars, translating to a ridiculously low $1,60. And that certainly got Kentucky talking! The team filmed the locals’ reactions to the billboard, the low price and their eagerness to try Chicken Licken®, in order to create an online film. Directed by Joe Public United Film Director, Katlego Baaitse, and produced by Burley Boys Productions, it’s a lovely, entertaining peek into the lives of salt-of-the-earth Kentuckians, and of course, a cheeky poke at the competition. The film goes live on 25th March and is expected to get South Africa talking about EasyBucks® yet again.


Brand: Chicken Licken

Client: Chantal Sombonos van Tonder

Agency: Joe Public United

Group Chief Creative Officer: Pepe Marais

Chief Creative Officer: Xolisa Dyeshana

Creative Director: Assaf Levy

Art Director: Zamani Ngubane

Copywriter: Caroline Bergh

Strategy: Leigh Tayler

Account Management: Amber Mackeurtan, Asbo Ofori-Amanfo

Agency TV Producer: Wendy Botha

Production Company: Burley Boys

Director: Katlego Baaitse

Director of Photography: Barend Stofberg 

Executive Producer: Daryl Burley

Production House Producer: Warren Burley 

Post-production:  Burley Boys

Editor: Barend Stofberg

Colourist: Alex May

Online Operator:  Hofmeyr Smit 

Audio: Warren Burley 

Staff Reporter

