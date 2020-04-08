Subscribe
Business

Department warns mines to comply

Consequences: Gwede Mantashe, the minister of mineral resources and energy, has warned that mining companies that do not comply with the lockdown regulations in the mining sector will face penalties
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The department of minerals and energy says mining companies that have not scaled down their operations during the 21-day lockdown will face penalties and warned that its inspectors will intensify scheduled and unannounced visits to ensure they are complying with National Disaster Act regulations.

According to the regulations only essential services supporting the sector such as security, maintenance, water pumping and ventilation will continue.

Mines supplying coal to Eskom will operate as usual, while others such as those producing gold, chrome manganese and iron ore have to operate at scaled down levels, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said in an April 3 media briefing.

The reduction of operations is expected to have lasting financial consequences for the mining industry. The Minerals Council’s initial estimates show that production is likely to decline by 20% in April, and by 4.5% for the year. The council also estimates R7-billion in wages will be lost during the lockdown period.

These estimates are based on mining activities resuming smoothly on April 17 and do not take into account the additional costs incurred to place mines on care and maintenance operations.

The lockdown has already prompted major platinum producers Anglo American Platinum, Sibanye-Stillwater and Impala Platinum to declare a force majeure on contracts. This declaration allows the companies to ignore certain parts of binding agreements because of unforeseeable circumstances

Enforcing these regulations is not without problems, with labour unions accusing mining companies of not adhering to safety regulations and continuing to operate as usual thereby placing the lives of workers in danger.

Mantashe said a number of mining companies have applied to be exempt from the lockdown regulations and to continue operating, although at significantly reduced levels.

The minister confirmed that so far there are three confirmed cases of Covid-19 — in the Western Cape, Gauteng and Mpumalanga. Chrome and platinum producer Tharisa Minerals also confirmed to Mail & Guardian that one of its employees tested positive for the virus and has been sent into quarantine.  The employee was exposed to the virus while training in Gauteng.

While the North West miner said it has adhered to all safety protocols in line with the government’s regulations during the lockdown, trade union Solidarity says more can be done by the mine to ensure the health and safety of all employees.

The National Union Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have supported the directive from the government for mining companies to reduce the workforce and operate at a scaled-down level during the lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Amcu has slammed applications that normal mining operations resume during the lockdown  to mitigate the financial losses facing the industry.

The NUM has accused some mining companies of flouting the lockdown regulations and continuing their operations as normal. This follows the death of a worker at the Village Main Reef West Gold Plant in Matlosana (Klerksdorp), which the NUM has accused of running at full production despite the lockdown.

There are no details of what caused his death. The incident occurred on the seventh day of the lockdown when the worker collapsed and died at the mine. The NUM says this could have been avoided because the worker was not part of the essential services at the mine.

The company has denied allegations by the NUM that it has been running at full production. 

During an oversight visit to three collieries that supply coal to Eskom in Mpumalanga last week, Mantashe said the department had received information from employees that there are “incidents of non-adherence”. 

The department went to Exxaro’s Matla Coal operation, Glencore’s Impunzi Colliery and Seriti’s Kriel Colliery to assess compliance with the regulations. Mantashe said the department found that not all three mines were ready to deal with the management of Covid-19 although there are some “pockets of excellence”.

The department says it does not have the impression that some mining companies are “willfully” defying the regulations but says any “non-adherence will be dealt with in line with the [lockdown]  regulations”.

Thando Maeko is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Thando Maeko
Thando Maeko is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian

Recommended

Business

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Analysis

Meaty matters plague me

-
The days roll into one another as I work the phone to feed the news machine. I’d like to be fed too . . . but my butcher betrayed me
Read more
Friday

Mourning for Martha

-
A family gathers to bury its matriarch. Side simke emhlabeni, sibe nawe ezulwini (dust to dust)
Read more
Coronavirus

Quiet contemplation this Easter

-
From church services over WhatsApp to eating with family and listening to chilled music over Instagram, South Africa is going to have a very different long weekend, grounded in sharing and caring
Read more
Africa

Meet the doctor leading Africa’s fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic

-
Dr Matshidiso Moeti’s father helped to eliminate smallpox. Now she’s leading Africa’s efforts against the coronavirus
Read more
Business

‘Afraid, but my spaza’s open’

-
The police and people roving empty streets are intimidating, it’s difficult to replace stock and business has dropped
Read more
Friday

The Virtual Weekend Guide

-
Get into your lockdown long-weekend mood with at home entertainment ranging from Netflix, music concerts, cook-alongs to yoga sessions
Read more
Coronavirus

Nation of curtain twitchers

-
Now that we are in the second week of lockdown, South Africans seem to be taking their unwritten civic duty of snitching very seriously
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Stella set to retain her perks

Communication minister will keep Cabinet perks during her two months of special leave
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

Not a sweet deal, Mister

Mister Sweet workers say they will not risk their health, and the lives of others, to continue producing and packaging confectionaries
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

Covid-19 grounds Nigeria’s medical tourists

The country’s elites, including the president, travelled abroad for treatment but now they must use the country’s neglected health system
-
Read more
Business

Nehawu launches urgent court bid over protective gear for health...

The health workers’ union says the government has rebuffed its attempts to meet about mitigating risks to workers
-
Read more

Press Releases

Business

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.