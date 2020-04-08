Subscribe
Friday

Nasty C: ‘You can’t hide from me any more’

Nasty C
Nasty C at Red Bull Studios. (Jonathan Ferreira / Red Bull Content Pool)
0

How did you get the Def Jam deal? 

Well, I’ve been going to the [United] States a lot to do self-promos, linking up with the artists there and that type of stuff. And I’ve been working with international artists for some time now. I guess all of that combined landed on the right ears. When the people at Def Jam started hearing my name, they did their research and reached out once they knew I was represented by Colin and Yvette [Gayle from Africa Creative Agency]. Everybody knows Colin and Yvette. They’ve been in the game for 25 years, plus. Once Def Jam reached out they set up a bunch of meetings, dinners, studio sessions and now we’re here. 

Dinners? Is that how things get done?

Yeah, that’s the norm. I do a whole lot of dinners with business people from a bunch of different industries. I’ve had dinner with the people from Microsoft a couple times. I even flew to Seattle just to check out their offices. At first it’s not business. It’s just a way to feel each other out and see if there are any opportunities there. It’s very necessary with whatever ventures I get into. It’s like a relationship — we have to get to know each other before we can think of commitment. 

What does this contract between you and Def Jam mean? 

It’s a joint venture between Def Jam and Universal Music. I’m still with Universal, but now you can’t hide from me any more. You get what I mean? I don’t care where you are in the world — my music will get to you. I’m expanding my reach with the right people — the people [who] made our legends who they are right now. These are the people who gave us Method Man & Redman, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Ja Rule, Rihanna.

Did Def Jam tell you why they approached you?

I don’t know what exactly it is about me that sparked their interest. I would assume that

we know that the average American is ignorant. They consume whatever is in their country. Whenever they consume something from outside their borders it’s because someone they know embraced it. Think of Afrobeats: Drake and Beyoncé made that move and all of a sudden they were all into this African sound. But even then it was one-dimensional, Afrobeats was the only new-age sound from Africa in their minds. I guess I came in and broke that whole stereotype. When they listen to me they’re like: “No way — this can’t be from Africa.” I get that a lot. People will even say things like: “We get it —  you’re African — but where did you grow up?” 

Is it because of your accent?

That’s always been one of my things. I’ve always been stubborn about the way I rap and the way I make music. I know a lot of people have been trying to get me to change it by saying I need to sound more authentic. I don’t have to sound like anything. This is how I studied music: I was listening to people who spoke like this and rapped like this. That’s the only music I was consuming to get here my whole life. Secondly, it’s accessible. If I was flowing in the way people want me to flow I may have not had this deal. 

How are you feeling about your  upcoming album, Zulu Man With Some Power?

I’m very confident about it. It’s very nice. It’s one of those albums. When I started it out and I had the title, the title came with a lot of pressure, but at the same time it was a responsibility. It’s such a ballsy statement: Zulu man with some power. I had to make sure that the music lives up to that and I think I accomplished that. 

What did you want to do with the album? 

I was with No I.D. when I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do with the album. He’s the executive producer. I was especially thinking about the people who don’t know me. I asked myself how I wanted to introduce myself to a new audience; how would it immediately let them know where I’m from, why am I different and why they should care. No I.D. made me realise that music is more than just jams. It’s a statement. As much as it breaks stereotypes, it’s an opportunity to set them in stone. It felt like he unlocked so many  doors in my mind that I didn’t even know were there. Now I feel like I can’t be out there for a year without people knowing where I’m from anymore. That would suck. I’m letting people know where I’m from using the sound of the music, the very South African adlibs like “hey wena”, and what I decide to show in the videos. My videos are all shot in South Africa, especially in Durban. People are going to see and hear things that resonate with my childhood like ihawu and spears. I’m no longer doing things for the sake of it — it’s deliberate now because there’s a message that I’m trying to get across: South Africa can also look and sound like this.

I get those changes, but what about your approach to writing? 

Uhm, coming into the game I knew I had to prove a point. I had to prove that I can rap toe to toe with the greatest in the country. Now I’m comfortable, [but] that doesn’t mean I’m complacent and not looking to improve. I just know it’s not going to be easy to take me down lyrically. 

How did No I.D. become the executive producer? 

I don’t remember what he was here for, but the first time he came to South Africa, one of the events on his itinerary was meeting me. We were talking about our personal music histories and then it clicked that we like a lot of the same music. Not too long after that we decided to work together. I don’t know who put him on to my music but shout out to them. 

Who else did you work with on this album? 

I also worked with Tellaman, Rowlene and Burna Boy. Production wise there are few guys that I met online on beat forums. Some of them are from the States and the others from the [United Kingdom].

I hear you recorded 46 tracks while making Zulu Man With Some Power, but you shortlisted only 16.

Yeah, it’s true. I stay recording almost every single day. I have a ton of unreleased music. Our biggest challenge right now is that. If we didn’t have that challenge the music would be out already. But that’s how I work. I would rather over-record and have options than just straight up release the first 16 songs. Some of the songs that don’t make the cut will just sit in the archive until they rot, I won’t lie. But I also write for people, so it’s a reference library that I could just go get bars from if you need them. 

We can’t end this conversation before I ask this… 

Ay man, that doesn’t sound good but go ahead. 

What do you think of the state of hip-hop in South Africa? 

Oh, that. I think it’s in an okay space, but it could be in a better place. Right now everything is bubbling. No one is really doing anything memorable. There could be more unity in the game. There are so many talented cats with different flavours — if we got onto a song we could actually make magic. But no, everyone is busy repping their cliques. It’s just stupid. It’s very stupid because some of us have never even met, but there’s a divide. It’s weird. 

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Zaza Hlalethwa
Zaza Hlalethwa
Zaza Hlalethwa studies Digital Democracy, New Media and Political Activism, and Digital Politics.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Don’t wage war against SA’s poor

-
The coronavirus pandemic has revealed heavy-handed, brutal and, at times, lethal action by some members of the police
Read more
Coronavirus

Labour court refuses to allow Nehawu to withdraw case on protective gear

-
Instead the labour court heard and then dismissed the case, with costs. Judge Benita Witcher will give reasons at a later stage
Read more
Coronavirus

Online learning in lockdown is far from ideal

-
Varsities are determined to complete the first semester even if it hinders some students
Read more
Coronavirus

Be at war with the coronavirus, not with each other

-
If we are to flatten the curve of this virus and ensure that it does not attack as hard as it has done in some European countries, we need to put petty differences aside and be at war with the virus
Read more
Friday

Juju in a time of failing systems

-
Dumama + Kechou’s atmospheric debut album is rooted in both the past and the future
Read more
Crossword

Test yourself against our cryptic crossword

-
The cryptic crossword is one of the most popular sections of the newspaper, and from now on we'll also be publishing it online
Read more
Coronavirus

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams out, Jackson Mthembu takes over

-
Communications minister suspended for two months after violating lockdown regulations
Read more
Coronavirus

The shape of things to come

& -
Make no mistake, we are moving into a new world, hopefully better prepared, thanks to the visit from a virus
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Not a sweet deal, Mister

Mister Sweet workers say they will not risk their health, and the lives of others, to continue producing and packaging confectionaries
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

Covid-19 grounds Nigeria’s medical tourists

The country’s elites, including the president, travelled abroad for treatment but now they must use the country’s neglected health system
-
Read more
Business

Nehawu launches urgent court bid over protective gear for health...

The health workers’ union says the government has rebuffed its attempts to meet about mitigating risks to workers
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Stay at home, Cyril said. But what about the homeless?

In Tshwane, forcing homeless people off the street resulted in chaos and the abuse of a vulnerable population. In Durban, a smooth, well-planned operation fared far better
& -
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more
Special Reports

2020 Humanities Award winners reflect a contribution to diversity and social justice, echoing South Africa’s socioeconomic condition

-
The HSS Awards ensure that the humanities and social sciences thrive
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.