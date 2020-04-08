Subscribe
Wearing a face mask? Get a free orange

Oranges
Fair exchange: Sowetan street traders get two oranges for wearing masks and/or glove (Mint Oranges)
As Covid-19 and the national lockdown bite, millions of jobs are being lost. Those with the least are being hit hardest, with some three million workers in the informal economy not getting any help from the government.

But a young businessperson in Soweto is trying to do what he can to help. Nhlanhla Mohlauli has made a name for himself in the aviation sector, and with his success he has decided to plough back into this part of Gauteng, which he considers home.

When the lockdown was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago, Mohlauli said he knew this would have a dire effect on big companies. But the small businesses would be hit the hardest.

“If the big companies are suffering can you imagine how the small businesses in townships are doing? The majority of people here live hand to mouth and that means the majority of homes have nothing to eat when there is a lockdown.

“And then you get commentary saying township people don’t want to listen to the lockdown rules. If you have to feed your children you will be out there making sure you can,” said Mohlauli.

So he set out to help informal traders.

On the second day of the lockdown, he approached traders in Meadowlands, Jabulani and other parts of Soweto. His proposal was simple: he would buy some of their stock, such as fruit and vegetables and hand it back to them — except the oranges. When a customer shops at the stall and they are wearing a mask or gloves they get free oranges from the traders.

Now different stalls around Soweto carry signs saying, “If you are wearing a mask, you get two oranges for free” and people are grateful to get fruit that some battle to afford.

But what about those who can not afford masks or gloves?

“Because the masks are running out we ended up making our own masks that look really cool,” Mohlauli said. “We are not going around, though, handing them out. Instead we look at who would need them the most, like children and old people. And this has made a big difference.”

Muhlauli says the initiative will continue in different parts of Soweto and as long as his bank balance doesn’t break. “I will always jump to do something for the people of Soweto. Always. That is my home.” 

Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Business

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Analysis

Meaty matters plague me

-
The days roll into one another as I work the phone to feed the news machine. I’d like to be fed too . . . but my butcher betrayed me
Friday

Mourning for Martha

-
A family gathers to bury its matriarch. Side simke emhlabeni, sibe nawe ezulwini (dust to dust)
Coronavirus

Quiet contemplation this Easter

-
From church services over WhatsApp to eating with family and listening to chilled music over Instagram, South Africa is going to have a very different long weekend, grounded in sharing and caring
Africa

Meet the doctor leading Africa’s fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic

-
Dr Matshidiso Moeti’s father helped to eliminate smallpox. Now she’s leading Africa’s efforts against the coronavirus
Business

Department warns mines to comply

-
Estimates hint that the scaling down of work in response to Covid-19 will result in a sharp drop in production in April and by 4.5% for the year
Friday

The Virtual Weekend Guide

-
Get into your lockdown long-weekend mood with at home entertainment ranging from Netflix, music concerts, cook-alongs to yoga sessions
Business

‘Afraid, but my spaza’s open’

-
The police and people roving empty streets are intimidating, it’s difficult to replace stock and business has dropped
Coronavirus

Stella set to retain her perks

Communication minister will keep Cabinet perks during her two months of special leave
& -
Coronavirus

Not a sweet deal, Mister

Mister Sweet workers say they will not risk their health, and the lives of others, to continue producing and packaging confectionaries
-
Covid-19 grounds Nigeria’s medical tourists

The country’s elites, including the president, travelled abroad for treatment but now they must use the country’s neglected health system
-
Business

Nehawu launches urgent court bid over protective gear for health...

The health workers’ union says the government has rebuffed its attempts to meet about mitigating risks to workers
-
