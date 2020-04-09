Subscribe
CoronavirusNational

More than 900 Americans to be evacuated from South Africa

0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Starting today (Thursday April 9), the United States embassy in South Africa is expected to fly more than 900 American citizens out of the country. The flights, which will be leaving from Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town international airports, are expected to continue over two days.

“All passengers will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms by South African health officials before boarding, and all airport, airline, and US mission personnel will follow all recommended protocols for personal protection throughout the operation,” said US ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks.

US Ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks

This repatriation mission follows that run by the governments of Brazil and Germany, with the UK also currently returning its citizens home. The South African government has repatriated citizens from Wuhan, China, but has advised most other citizens to stay put. 

US embassy spokesperson Rob Mearkle said there will be three flights — two that departed from OR Tambo and King Shaka airports today and one more leaving tomorrow morning from Cape Town International Airport. The flights will be operated by Ethiopian Airlines and their crew. On arrival in the US, the evacuees will be placed in quarantine for 14 days. 

“The passengers are mainly private American citizens, but there are also US embassy staff who are going temporarily on authorised departure … The passengers on these flights are only those who expressed an interest in returning to the United States,” said Mearkle. “They will return to South Africa when the time allows.”

Mearkle did not disclose how much the repatriation would cost the US government.

covid-19 in sa

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is an Open Society Fellow in Investigative Reporting at Wits University. Currently spending six months with the Mail and Guardian in the Investigations desk. He started journalism with Independent Media’s vernacular publication, I’solezwe LesiXhosa in East London. He has freelanced for publications such as GroundUp and Workers World Media.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Homeless but ready for Covid-19

-
A 71-year-old’s car is his home and that is where he says he will reluctantly ride out the pandemic
Read more
Friday

A chorus of Black women’s lives

-
Saidiya Hartmanilluminates the perspectives of young Black women through a vividly cinematic narrative where we are positioned to view the world through their eyes.
Read more
Coronavirus

READ IT IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s address on the extension of the national lockdown

-
This is the full address given by President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 9
Read more
Coronavirus

Social isolation can mess with the mind

-
Our mandatory separation from others could have dire mental and physical consequences, so best to keep some feelings in check… and check on others
Read more
Coronavirus

Brace yourselves for the worst or act – now!

& -
Revolutions have grown out of less — millions of people without salaries are not going to sit quietly, watching elites live undisturbed
Read more
Coronavirus

‘We must not be complacent’ — Ramaphosa extends lockdown by two weeks

-
President Cyril Ramaphosa extends the national lockdown by another two weeks to curb new Covid-19 infections, assuring South Africans that some businesses will be allowed to operate
Read more
Coronavirus

WATCH IT AGAIN: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on measures to contain Covid-19

-
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the continuing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. This included the extension of the national lockdown by another two weeks
Read more
Coronavirus

Ebrahim Patel: Essential goods include baby clothes

-
The government has tried to clarify its position on baby clothes and blankets, saying stores that are already open can sell these for infants up to 36 months old
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

READ IT IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s address on the extension of...

This is the full address given by President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 9
-
Read more
Africa

Meet the doctor leading Africa’s fight to contain the coronavirus...

Dr Matshidiso Moeti’s father helped to eliminate smallpox. Now she’s leading Africa’s efforts against the coronavirus
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Stella set to retain her perks

Communication minister will keep Cabinet perks during her two months of special leave
& -
Read more
Africa

Covid-19 grounds Nigeria’s medical tourists

The country’s elites, including the president, travelled abroad for treatment but now they must use the country’s neglected health system
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.