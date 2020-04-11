Subscribe
CoronavirusNational

Gauteng Liquor traders threaten court action over lockdown alcohol ban

A forum representing small liquor traders say the extension of the lockdown will ruin their businesses
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A forum representing about 20 000 micro and small businesses in Gauteng has written to the president demanding that the total ban on alcohol sales be lifted — or face a court challenge.

The Gauteng Liquor Forum said in its letter, sent this Saturday, that the lockdown regulations breach their members’ constitutional right to choose their trade, occupation or profession freely. 

The letter reads: “Since the declaration of the national state of disaster on 15 March 2020, our clients’ businesses have been gravely affected by the prohibition on a total ban of selling of alcohol. The extension of the lockdown period… will most likely ruin their businesses. They do not have access to other means of surviving, while the lockdown continues.”

The letter, from Mabuza Attorneys on behalf of the forum, said a limitation on their clients’ trading hours would have been readily accepted. But the total ban is “unreasonable and it has no rational connection to the mischief which is sought to be prevented”.

“Unless we receive [a] written undertaking from the Honourable President by no later than 12h00 on Tuesday 14 April 2020, our clients will have no option but to approach court on [an] urgent basis for appropriate relief,” said the letter.

It said that public statements from “senior members of cabinet” suggested the alcohol ban was “being used to achieve ends which are not related to combatting Covid-19”. The letter does not refer to any specific public statements but Police Minister Bheki Cele has been vocal about how the alcohol ban has led to decreased crime levels.

“We also submit there are less restrictive measures which could have been put in place to prevent or alleviate the spread of the disease”. 

The attorneys said their clients were not consulted about the ban, not even in a shortened consultation process. They had a right to be consulted, “when decisions of this magnitude are taken given the adverse economic impact.”

“Even when the President announced an extension to the lockdown period, no opportunity was given for representations to be made on the issue of relaxing some of the draconian provisions such as the total ban on alcohol and cigarettes.” 

The forum is made up of associations of township-based shebeens and taverns, including the Boksburg Vosloorus Food and Beverage Association, Diepsloot Liquor Traders, Katlehong Liquor Traders,  Sedibeng Liquor Traders and Yeoville Traders.

“These members associations operate mainly in the townships and predominantly support township-based business owners … our clients have always been responsible liquor traders and operate according to their own code of conduct and under applicable laws and regulations,” said the letter. 

The first set of disaster regulations, which set strict trading hours but did not ban the sale of alcohol outright, “achieved a proper balance between the interests of our clients and the need to prevent or alleviate the spread of the virus”. 

“In the circumstances, we are instructed to demand, as we hereby do, that the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs should immediately and forthwith remove, amend or lift the regulation which places a total ban of the selling of alcohol.”

The forum also raised a concern that the disaster regulations were “unconstitutional as a whole and there is no authority under the law and the Constitution to issue the regulations. It is also notable that the entire framework for disaster management is not subject to any Parliamentary scrutiny and the risk for abuse of power is manifest.”

Read the letter below:

   Letter to the President from the Gauteng Liquor Forum by Mail and Guardian on Scribd

At the time of publication, the presidency had not responded to a request for comment. Once comment is obtained this story will be updated.

Vital information

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free. To see more, visit our Hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Franny Rabkin
Franny Rabkin
Franny is the legal reporter at the Mail & Guardian

Recommended

Coronavirus

Globally people are adopting Africa’s heritage of resilience wisdom

-
Flocking is a response to a crisis and hardship, when families, social groups, villages, countries and even the usually competitive individuals and businesses come together to counter the suffering
Read more
Africa

Review: The pandemic could change politics as we know it. Here’s a guidebook

-
Jakkie Cilliers’s book about igniting a growth revolution in Africa has some timely lessons as we seek ways to mitigate the economic effects of Covid-19
Read more
Friday

Dodging the sjambok: How musicians got around apartheid’s laws

-
The country was a very strange world, but artists, audiences and record companies found ways to get their sound out there
Read more
Sport

The secret behind the Josef Zinnbauer magic

-
The Orlando Pirates coach has masterminded a dramatic turnaround at the struggling club he joined just over four months ago. Now, they are league contenders
Read more
Coronavirus

Weekend football quiz: Goalscorer edition

-
Take the Mail & Guardian’s football quiz — a poor replacement for real football but a genuine shot, nonetheless
Read more
Coronavirus

Locking down and in with stories for all ages

-
Using narratives help human beings to cope with life … reading aloud to babies and children gives them this skill for the future
Read more
Opinion

What Gaia theory can tell us about the outbreak of novel coronavirus

-
Automatic-control mechanisms are part of the intelligent self-regulation that occurs in nature. Thus, the outbreak of Covid-19 could very well be Gaia’s automatic reaction to restore homeostatic equilibrium
Read more
Coronavirus

Homeless but ready for Covid-19

-
A 71-year-old’s car is his home and that is where he says he will reluctantly ride out the pandemic
Read more

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising
Continue to the category
National

Yeoville can police itself, thank you

In the Johannesburg suburb, neat queues are enforced, physical distances maintained and fights stopped by its community policing forum
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Quiet contemplation this Easter

From church services over WhatsApp to eating with family and listening to chilled music over Instagram, South Africa is going to have a very different long weekend, grounded in sharing and caring
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.