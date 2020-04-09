Subscribe
CoronavirusPolitics

‘We must not be complacent’ — Ramaphosa extends lockdown by two weeks

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the national lockdown for a further two weeks. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

President Cyril Rampahosa has extended the national lockdown by two weeks to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, saying that failing to do so would allow the pandemic to “engulf” the country and claim tens of thousands of lives.

With the number of confirmed cases reaching 1 934 at the time of publication, Rampahosa called on South Africans to support the decision and abide by the conditions of the lockdown, which would remain in place, stating: “This a matter of survival, we dare not fail.”

At the same time, he and the Cabinet, as well as provincial premiers, would take a one-third salary cut for three months, with the proceeds being contributed to the Solidarity Fund, which currently stood at about R2.2-billion.

Thanking South Africans for their co-operation and patience, Rampahosa said the Covid-19 pandemic was worsening around the world, with over 1.5-million confirmed cases.

While it was too early to make a full analysis of the progression of the virus, it was clear that the lockdown was working, because the rate of new infections had dropped exponentially, from 42% before the lockdown to 4% currently.

The experience of other countries showed that lifting the lockdown too swifty or early could result in a massive increase in the spread of the virus, which would engulf the country if not halted.

“We risk reversing the gains we have made over the past week, rendering useless the great sacrifices we have all made,” Ramaphosa said.

He said that, after “careful consideration”, it had been decided to extend the lockdown by two weeks, until the end of April, with most of the lockdown measures remaining in place. The full lockdown would therefore be for five weeks.

At the end of the two additional weeks, risk-adjustment measures would be put in place to allow a phased return to economic activity.

Ramaphosa said the decision was not taken lightly, because the government was mindful of the effect on people’s lives and the country’s economy.

Ramaphosa added that the government would use the next two weeks to ramp up public-health interventions.

“I know, as you do, that unless we take these difficult measures now … the coronavirus will engulf and ultimately consume our country. Our immediate priority must remain to slow down the spread of the virus and to prevent a massive loss of life.”

Increased economic and social support

Ramaphosa said the government’s strategy focused on intensifying public-health responses; a comprehensive package of economic-support measures and a programme of increased social support for vulnerable households.

South Africa needed to build, systematically, its screening and testing capacity in the next two weeks and would roll out community testing, focusing on vulnerable communities, during this time.

Those people who tested positive and could not self-isolate would be isolated at quarantine centres that were currently being equipped.

Rampahosa said the Covid-19 information centre at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research would keep track of all screening, testing, hospitalisation and treatment and was identifying hotspots and following the spread of the disease to identify the areas of most need.

Watch the president’s address again

Read the full speech below:

   President Cyril Ramaphosa address to the nation by Mail and Guardian on Scribd

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Homeless but ready for Covid-19

-
A 71-year-old’s car is his home and that is where he says he will reluctantly ride out the pandemic
Read more
Friday

A chorus of Black women’s lives

-
Saidiya Hartmanilluminates the perspectives of young Black women through a vividly cinematic narrative where we are positioned to view the world through their eyes.
Read more
Coronavirus

READ IT IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s address on the extension of the national lockdown

-
This is the full address given by President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 9
Read more
Coronavirus

Social isolation can mess with the mind

-
Our mandatory separation from others could have dire mental and physical consequences, so best to keep some feelings in check… and check on others
Read more
Coronavirus

Brace yourselves for the worst or act – now!

& -
Revolutions have grown out of less — millions of people without salaries are not going to sit quietly, watching elites live undisturbed
Read more
Coronavirus

WATCH IT AGAIN: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on measures to contain Covid-19

-
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the continuing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. This included the extension of the national lockdown by another two weeks
Read more
Coronavirus

More than 900 Americans to be evacuated from South Africa

-
Three flights are expected to leave South Africa over two days, embassy spokesperson says
Read more
Coronavirus

Ebrahim Patel: Essential goods include baby clothes

-
The government has tried to clarify its position on baby clothes and blankets, saying stores that are already open can sell these for infants up to 36 months old
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

READ IT IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s address on the extension of...

This is the full address given by President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 9
-
Read more
Africa

Meet the doctor leading Africa’s fight to contain the coronavirus...

Dr Matshidiso Moeti’s father helped to eliminate smallpox. Now she’s leading Africa’s efforts against the coronavirus
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Stella set to retain her perks

Communication minister will keep Cabinet perks during her two months of special leave
& -
Read more
Africa

Covid-19 grounds Nigeria’s medical tourists

The country’s elites, including the president, travelled abroad for treatment but now they must use the country’s neglected health system
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.