Subscribe
AfricaTop Six

Malawi Court bars South African lawyers from presidential re-election case

Malawi's Constitutional Court orders election re-run
Malawi's Constitutional Court annulled the results of the May 2019 presidential election. (AFP)
0

Malawi’s chief justice has rejected an application by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to allow two South African lawyers to participate in the country’s disputed presidential elections case.

On Wednesday, the country’s Supreme Court is due to hear an appeal by President Peter Mutharika and the MEC, who are challenging the Constitutional Court decision in February that nullified Mutharika’s re-election, citing widespread irregularities.

Lawyers Dumisa Ntsebeza and Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere were hired by the electoral body to represent it in the case, amid protest from the country’s lawyers and opposition parties.

The cost of the legal services, pegged at R788 000, had raised controversy at a time when the government is struggling to find money to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda threw out the two lawyers’ applications, citing their failure to be present during the application.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) had filed an objection to the application in court, saying that procedures for the procurement of the lawyers had been flouted; that their fees were exorbitant; and that the MEC had failed to demonstrate that local lawyers were unavailable to take up the case.

MLS spokesperson Martha Kaukonde told the Mail & Guardian that the body had raised the absence of the lawyers in court as a preliminary objection — prompting the chief justice to dismiss the application.

“The issue of [the] cost of the contract was not before the court. We mentioned it in our opposition document as a preliminary issue, but today the only issue was their absence from court,” said Kaukonde.

Despite the decision, taxpayers are still likely to find themselves out of pocket — the contract between the MEC and the lawyers had a clause stating that Malawi had to pay half the amount upfront.  

The two South African lawyers did not arrive in the country because of public-health concerns about the coronavirus. Instead, they presented themselves to the Malawian embassy in Pretoria. They wanted to participate in the case through video conferencing, but the court rejected their participation.

When approached for comment, Baloyi-Mere said that she was not permitted to speak to the media.

‘Growing impunity’ 

Academic and blogger Jimmy Kainja said the hiring of South African lawyers was a symptom of growing impunity by the electoral commission, and that doing so had been prioritised by a cash-strapped administration at expense of a health crisis, among other issues. 

“Malawi is facing multiple crises, even in absence of the Covid-19 epidemic, which Malawi is currently ill-equipped to deal with — and the cases are on the increase,” he said. “MEC acted with impunity, knowing that they have the backing of President Peter Mutharika, who refused to implement parliamentary recommendations to fire the commission’s chairperson and commissioners for incompetence.”

“The hiring of these lawyers and all the secrecy around it is only possible because of the symbiotic relationship between MEC and the ruling Democratic People’s Party (DPP). It is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate between MEC and [the] DPP,” said Kainja.  

Malawi’s attorney general, Kalekeni Kaphale, who vetted the hiring of the law firm, declined to comment on the implications of the court’s decision. The MEC’s director of legal affairs, David Matumika, said the contract will be reviewed.

“The terms of the contract will have to be reviewed by the parties in view of this development,” Matumika said in a text message, without elaborating.

Mutharika won a narrow re-election in May 2019, but the country was soon plagued by political unrest amid regular street protests as the opposition and civil society rejected the result.

After the court ruling in February, the country is due to hold fresh presidential elections on June 2, if the appeal case by Mutharika and the electoral body is unsuccessful.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Golden Matonga
Golden Matonga is an award-winning journalist, columnist and blogger based in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe.

Recommended

Article

The time to act is now: A letter to African leaders about the Covid-19 crisis

-
The dearth of political will and the extractive practices of external actors can no longer be used as an excuse for inaction. We no longer have a choice; we need a radical change in direction. Now is the time!
Read more
Opinion

Can selfishness and altruism be unscrambled? And what of love?

-
Our egos are shaped by who we identify with and we rank those categories with whom we identify. Selfishness and self-interest are in the interest of these others we identify; altruism is a function of selfishness
Read more
Coronavirus

Khayelitsha residents ‘evicted twice’ during lockdown

-
Cape Town Metro dismisses criticism that it illegally evicted people from a Khayelitsha settlement during the Covid-19 lockdown, arguing it was only demolishing unoccupied shacks
Read more
Coronavirus

Filling the gaps in our Covid-19 data

-
With questions about government’s Covid-19 data, researchers have started collating the information from different sources, including more details and is putting it on a dashboard to make it easier for the public to get the results
Read more
Coronavirus

Place a collective wager on the hope for a better future

-
Individualistic values, reflected in everything from the the prosperity gospel and capitalism to social media influencers, may be overcome when we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus

Lockdown or no lockdown: we face hard choices for complex times

& -
There are no available options for containing the spread of Covid-19 that do not have serious economic costs. We need to listen to expertise, not ill-considered opinion
Read more
Opinion

Covid-19 has long-term implications for politics and policymaking

-
We need to work together regardless of our political ideologies to build the health system, stabilise the economy and protect the most vulnerable in society
Read more
Opinion

Chris Hani’s political legacy

-
Chris Hani should not be made into an ideal type or used to settle political scores in the present
Read more

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Lockdown or no lockdown: we face hard choices for complex...

There are no available options for containing the spread of Covid-19 that do not have serious economic costs. We need to listen to expertise, not ill-considered opinion
& -
Read more
The Editors Picks

‘In Kenya, you cannot go anywhere without an ID. I...

Double-registration has effectively rendered stateless tens of thousands of Kenyan citizens who are ethnically Somali
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.