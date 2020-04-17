Subscribe
CoronavirusOpinion

Where are constituency offices in a crisis?

Re-enactment: Parliament has introduced a new Bill to amend the Promotion of Access to Information Act and so make the funding of political parties more transparent.
Most political parties have not made their constituents aware of how to gain access to their members of Parliament. (David Harrison/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

The coronavirus crisis is the moment where our elected officials should be showing relevance and leadership through constituency offices. Most people do not even know who their member of parliament (MP) or member of provincial legislature (MPL) is, or where their MP’s constituency offices are situated. 

Even though the election was in May last year, by early March 2020, the parliamentary monitoring group had been able to get the details for constituency offices from only nine of the 14 political parties represented in the National Assembly. Three parties: the Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters and Inkatha Freedom Party provided partial or outdated information, whereas the ANC, African Transformation Movement and the Pan African Congress had not provided any of the information. So currently, the three largest parties have not provided this critical information.

As the first point of contact for people on the ground, constituency offices should have measures in place to distribute reliable information and facilitate provision of essential services to the communities they serve. The constituency office system, like other government mechanisms, should be assisting communities in a time of dire need. 

We trust that the importance of constituency work during the disaster period will prompt these parties to make this information available immediately. The public urgently need to know how they can contact their constituency MPs during this period.

Pursuant with the constitutional imperative for an open and accessible national legislature, the provision of public funds for political parties represented in Parliament to run constituency offices is intended to enable parties to perform this function. The constituency office system thus serves as a direct link between elected officials and the public, and functions as a critical organ of “an activist Parliament” for citizens to raise issues. 

MPs are assigned to constituencies by their political parties, even though they are not elected from geographic areas in the way that ward councilors are in local government elections. MPs are meant to use constituency offices to provide the public with assistance in accessing services such as social grants, housing, health et cetera, as well as a mechanism to report back to the communities on what is happening in Parliament. Most areas in the country should have one or more constituency offices where citizens can directly contact their MPs.

South Africa is particularly vulnerable to this pandemic. With an already stressed healthcare system, high incidence rates of HIV and tuberculosis, millions of people living in densely populated informal settlements, and concerning levels of poverty and unemployment, the potential effects on the country and its people is immense. 

Every effort should be taken to mitigate the consequences and so a “whole of society” and a “whole of government” response is required. 

Constituency offices, therefore, have a critically important role to play, particularly in protecting the most vulnerable people.

So, how have constituency offices been keeping the most marginalised and those who really need the information and assistance informed during this time?

Before the lockdown, the KwaZulu-Natal legislature led the constituency awareness campaign where MPLs from every district and their respective party constituency offices distributed information on containing the spread of the virus. Likewise, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape legislature and Gauteng launched awareness campaigns. These campaigns targeted densely populated areas, which was very effective in getting the message to the most marginalised.

Programmes that have been run making use of the constituency office system to raise awareness of coronavirus should be commended, but this has not been happening in a co-ordinated manner across the country and there has not been adequate communication about what plans are in place to address this. 

Ultimately, hundreds of millions of rand of public money is allocated towards the constituency office system each year, yet there is no proper monitoring of how these offices operate and whether political parties are spending their allocations correctly and providing services as they should be. Moreover, neither Parliament nor political parties make it easy for the public to find elected representatives. This poses questions over the institutional oversight of the system.

The extraordinary position we find ourselves in should not be an excuse to abdicate this responsibility. Our leaders also need to adapt and to develop ways to reach out and engage with those whom they serve where the usual avenues are not available or practical. 

The coronavirus crisis illustrates why an effective and proper functioning constituency office system is an essential element required to respond to challenges such as this.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Letlhogonolo Letshele
Letlhogonolo Letshele is an electoral systems researcher at My Vote Counts. She holds an MA in politics and international relations from the University of Johannesburg

Recommended

Coronavirus

Government rejects demand to ease the lockdown alcohol sales ban

-
State says alcohol increases medical emergencies at a time when hospitals need to be ready ‘to receive and treat vast numbers of Covid-19 patients'
Read more
Coronavirus

Building Carma: Matters of the heart and its diseases

-
Research at Stellenbosch University looks at the link between viral infections and cardiovascular disease
Read more
Coronavirus

Why we need to be able to trust our government in a time of crisis

-
The well-being of each of us is dependent on the well-being of our fellow beings. This interconnectivity means trust in government and institutions matters a great deal
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 lockdown: Towards a capsule existence

-
How online media during the Coronavirus lockdown foreshadows a permanently encapsulated life
Read more
Coronavirus

Viral authoritarianism during the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Authoritarian leaders have often used natural disasters to tighten their grasp on power. We are seeing the same happen during the coronavirus crisis, in dictatorships and democracies alike
Read more
Business

Employers are now compelled to claim Covid-19 relief from the UIF

-
In the first weeks of the lockdown, workers reported that they had been left with nothing to survive on as their employers failed to apply to the UIF
Read more
Article

It’s our diplomatic duty to bring South Africans back home — Dirco

-
South Africans stuck abroad are told to be patient while the government is negotiating with different countries and working on ways to bring them back home
Read more
Cartoons

Carlos on the perfect distance

-
This week's cartoon in the M&G by Carlos is on keeping the perfect distance in the time of Covid-19
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
The Editors Picks

We free our people with music

A snapshot of musical moments (and mishaps) as they intersected with Zimbabwe throughout the decades.
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19: Why buying time was vital

100 000 tests. 600 000 people screened. And an increase in daily tests to 30 000 — inside what the state is doing with the time the lockdown bought
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more
Special Reports

Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

-
The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.