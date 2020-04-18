Subscribe
AfricaTop Six

Jack Ma v. Bill Gates: Does Africa need another benevolent billionaire?

(John McCann/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

On a grey Sunday morning last month, a high-profile reception committee assembled on the tarmac of Addis Ababa’s international airport. The Ethiopian health minister, Lia Tadesse, was there; as was South Africa’s ambassador to the African Union, Edward Xolisa Makaya.

To underline the significance of the moment, John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control, took a break from overseeing Africa’s response to the coronavirus pandemic to wait on the runway. “This is huge,” Nkengasong said, when the plane from Guangzhou finally arrived.

There were no VIPs on board. But there was plenty of very important cargo. 5.4-million face masks. 40000 sets of protective clothing. 60000 sets of protective face shields. More than a million coronavirus detection kits.

All the kit was courtesy of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who was using this moment to announce himself as a global philanthropist. The supplies were a donation, to be distributed equally among African countries.

“This is a huge shot in the arm,” said Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Jack Ma is no ordinary billionaire, if such a thing exists. He made his fortune — now worth more than $40-billion — during China’s tech boom, by founding Alibaba, the wildly successful online retailer. Not bad for a man who, in his own words, can barely use a computer.

“I’m not a tech guy. Up till now, when I use a computer, I can just send and receive emails,” he said during a recent United Nations panel discussion (much to the amusement of his fellow panellist, Melinda Gates of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation).

Ma no longer takes an active executive role in the company. Instead, he has become, as Quartz put it, the “best-known face of corporate China”: a charming, quirky and altogether more likeable answer to the likes of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, and a fixture at high-profile international conferences and trade forums.

Whether by design or not, Ma has also become a potent weapon in China’s soft-power arsenal. When it comes to softening China’s image, and projecting a friendly face — well, they don’t come much friendlier than Jack Ma.

Donation diplomacy

Although Ma has dabbled in charitable projects before, mostly within China, his much-publicised response to the coronavirus pandemic — featuring donations not just to Africa but across the world, including 1-million masks and 500000 testing kits to the United States — has catapulted him into the league of the global philanthropists.

This is no accident. On the eve of his retirement, Ma told Bloomberg that he was inspired by Gates, a fellow tech billionaire, to set up his own charitable foundation. “There’s a lot of things I can learn from Bill Gates,” he said.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charity in the world. Since 2000, it has disbursed billions of dollars in support of public-health goals that it has identified, pouring money into combating diseases such as HIV/Aids, malaria and tuberculosis.

The foundation is so influential in the public-health arena that it gets its own vote at the World Health Organisation; and its funding underpins the health systems of dozens of African countries. Both Bill and Melinda Gates themselves have a deep interest and expertise when it comes to public health.

If Jack Ma really does want to follow in the footsteps of Bill Gates, he has a long way to go.

“It’s great that Jack Ma has promised some personal protective equipment and diagnostic tests, but it’s not significant in financial terms or in level of effort compared to the investments that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been making in Africa for decades, and in global health institutions,” said Amanda Glassman, executive vice-president at the Centre for Global Development.

The Gates Foundation has pledged $100-million towards finding a vaccine for Covid-19, in addition to the funds it has already committed to pandemic prevention.

Other commentators have raised questions about Jack Ma’s independence from the Chinese government. “It’s a kind of donation diplomacy,” said Cobus van Staden, a researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs and the co-host of the China in Africa Podcast.

“It’s always difficult to say how orchestrated this is by the Chinese government. From an outside perspective, it doesn’t look like an official Chinese government initiative, but it certainly has complete support and approval and facilitation from the government.”

No quick fix

For African countries, an even bigger question looms over Jack Ma’s arrival as a charitable force: does the continent really need another benevolent billionaire?

There is no easy answer. “My experience of foreign aid in South Africa around the HIV/Aids epidemic was positive and negative, if that makes any sense,” said Susan Goldstein, deputy director of the University of the Witwatersrand’s Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.

On the one hand, donors were able to deliver desperately needed funding for treatment for HIV when the government was failing to take responsibility; on the other, donors were simply providing a quick fix for a failing system, rather than pushing for an entirely new system.

“The model of charity — giving money when it’s needed — doesn’t ever look at changing how things function and work in the long term,” said Goldstein. “These billionaires gain from the way that the society functions, so are not about to overthrow it or change it.”

Billionaires also have an unfortunate habit of skewing health priorities towards whatever they have decided to prioritise, said Unni Karunakara, the former international president of Doctors Without Borders and a public-health expert.

“As people who have money, they can put the money wherever they want it, however they want it. But they should be mindful of the fact that it’s not up to individuals to set global priorities when it comes to global health.”

As Jack Ma embarks on his own philanthropic journey, these are words he would be wise to heed. For now, however, pragmatism rules: “As a continent we are going to need all the assistance possible,” said Shakira Choonara, an independent public-health practitioner and member of the African Union Youth Advisory Council.

“Right now, Jack Ma funding African Union efforts on personal protective equipment is needed. It is a crucial part of the response.”

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Simon Allison
Simon Allison
Africa Editor for @MailandGuardian. Also @ISSAfrica.

Recommended

Business

SAA business-rescue practitioners offer severance settlement agreement for all staff

-
Practitioners inform staff that the government’s rejection of R10-billion bailout last week almost guarantees that the prospect of rescue is now impossible
Read more
Africa

My late uncle, and the ethics of clinical trials in Africa

-
Despite the long history of medical racism, any potential Covid-19 vaccines must be tested in Africa — but not only on the continent
Read more
Friday

Artists must strive to reimage ways of portraying and inhabiting ikasi

-
An overemphasis on ‘escaping’ the township robs us of the nuanced account of its spirit and a chance to create a habitable space in the margins
Read more
Coronavirus

Government rejects demand to ease the lockdown alcohol sales ban

-
State says alcohol increases medical emergencies at a time when hospitals need to be ready ‘to receive and treat vast numbers of Covid-19 patients'
Read more
Coronavirus

Building Carma: Matters of the heart and its diseases

-
Research at Stellenbosch University looks at the link between viral infections and cardiovascular disease
Read more
Coronavirus

Why we need to be able to trust our government in a time of crisis

-
The well-being of each of us is dependent on the well-being of our fellow beings. This interconnectivity means trust in government and institutions matters a great deal
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 lockdown: Towards a capsule existence

-
How online media during the Coronavirus lockdown foreshadows a permanently encapsulated life
Read more
Coronavirus

Where are constituency offices in a crisis?

-
Most political parties have not made their constituents aware of how to gain access to their members of Parliament
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Business

SAA business-rescue practitioners offer severance settlement agreement for all staff

Practitioners inform staff that the government’s rejection of R10-billion bailout last week almost guarantees that the prospect of rescue is now impossible
-
Read more
Africa

My late uncle, and the ethics of clinical trials in...

Despite the long history of medical racism, any potential Covid-19 vaccines must be tested in Africa — but not only on the continent
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19: Why buying time was vital

100 000 tests. 600 000 people screened. And an increase in daily tests to 30 000 — inside what the state is doing with the time the lockdown bought
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

Without a clear plan, SAA stood no chance

Despite R50 billion being pumped into the state airline, the current collapse was always likely thanks to political appointees, corruption and the ANC not deciding what it wanted out of SAA, writes Sabelo Skiti
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more
Special Reports

Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

-
The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.