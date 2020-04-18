Subscribe
CoronavirusEducation

Universities have a role to play in a pandemic and should adjust accordingly

Not only has this crisis questioned the neo-liberal economies that traditionally limit government intervention and prioritise market interests, it also asked universities to think differently about their models of teaching.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

How are universities as global institutions of higher learning managing Covid-19? 

Universities are complex institutions. I will not attempt to describe the role and purpose of the modern university here — safe to say that the views of John Henry Newman (The Idea of a University) and Wilhelm von Humboldt (his recommended views led to the creation of the University of Berlin) dominated Western thinking about the functions of a university. 

Sir Colin Lucas, former vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford, remarked “…[universities] are seen as vital sources of new knowledge and innovative thinking, as providers of skilled personnel and credible credentials, as contributors to innovation, as attractors of international talent and business investment into regions, as agents of social justice, and as contributors to social and cultural vitality”. 

There is no doubt that universities, through their intellectual knowledge base, can add (and they do) enormously to the science of Covid-19, whether it is developing a new vaccine, modelling, and forecasting skills to understand the spread of the virus in specific regions or innovative methods for supplemental oxygen delivery. The role played by universities in this context is vast and critical. 

Universities serve a large variety of functions in the delivery of the academic project, which involves teaching, learning, research to maintain, manage, and develop the physical and digital infrastructure and the engagement with external stakeholders (to foster societal impact) such as alumni, schools, governments, industry, the private sector, commerce, donors and philanthropic foundations. Many universities are training medical doctors and other healthcare professionals, engaging with academic hospitals and placing them at the forefront of the healthcare system — a very complex organisation to manage, even in times with no crises!

Many universities have disaster management committees that were rapidly activated during Covid-19 to prepare plans for the unexpected. This pandemic, due to the extent of unfamiliarity and uncertainty thereof, can challenge these efforts and expose limitations in such plans.

It is important that universities have a framework approach of effective co-ordination, integration and decision-making that is centrally located but can act quickly. Although universities are not the same, there is a common drive for the health, well-being, and safety of students and staff. 

Typically, such a framework could converge in a decision-making executive centre (EC) or nerve centre, which should preferably be convened by the vice-chancellor, and include expertise in areas of scenario planning, project management, science (in this particular case it would be virologists and/or epidemiologists), communication and institutional culture. In order for the executive centre to be effective and fast-moving (with urgency and robust thinking), it should be organised around multidisciplinary task teams, each with these key responsibilities:

Teaching and Learning 

With the suspension of classes (specifically in countries where there is a lockdown), alternative methods need to be utilised to deliver the academic project, and most universities have moved online (although not online in the purest form, rather emergency remote learning — turning a course virtual in a short period of time, and more importantly, doing it well, is nearly impossible for faculty members accustomed to lecturing in front of students). Based on the extent of the particular lockdown period, academic calendars need to be adjusted. Low-technology approaches to teaching and learning should be developed that are sensitive to the challenges of connectivity, bandwidth and the type of devices that students use, realising the deep socio-economic inequalities and digital divide in our society. It is critically important to stay in touch with the students, and to provide online assistance with respect to counselling and mental health;

Research

Focusing on how experimental research will be conducted during lockdown, how research contracts will be managed during this period and beyond, and whether research funding will be redirected or terminated;

Science 

To understand epidemiological developments, verified information on Covid-19 (against the background of fake news);

Operations

Mainly focusing on environmental hygiene and the business continuation of the physical and digital plant;

Staff 

Working remotely, essential services (as defined by government), and crucial university functions, constantly staying in touch with the staff, especially regarding their state of mind (mental health) due to social isolation; 

Students 

With a focus on responsible student integration on the re-opening of the campus, where the principle of social distancing needs to be adhered to;

Financial and Legal 

Responsible for financial scenario planning, short-term cash management and risk management, and mitigation; and

Communications

Need to be centralised to ensure that it is consistent, correct, rapid and that it takes into account institutional culture when communicating — crises create anxiety, but keeping people informed helps reduce stress.

It is advisable to include a student voice or student input in the Teaching and Learning Task Team, as the living experience of students can thus be captured more accurately, which can enhance strategies.

It is clear that the world will operate differently post-Covid-19 than before the pandemic (“new normal”); the EC will become the source of scenario planning on how universities will have to re-imagine themselves post this pandemic. It is thus critical to ensure that data, experiences (although a health crisis, an economic, and perhaps a social crisis – an opportunity as a thought experiment), ideas and new networks are captured with a strategic intent and reflection within the EC. 

Not only has this crisis questioned the neo-liberal economies that traditionally limit government intervention and prioritise market interests, it also asked universities to think differently about their models of teaching, research, and internationalisation, and how co-creation across boundaries and different sectors of the economy need to be imagined.

A crisis is never straightforward to manage, but an executive centre-type structure could not only assist universities during this period, but can add valuable strategies to position universities afterwards.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Francis Petersen

Recommended

Coronavirus

How do we get beyond ‘business as usual’ after the pandemic?

-
Charles Eisenstein’s book, Sacred Economics, offers some practical alternatives to neoliberal capitalism
Read more
Coronavirus

Philanthropy is selfish – it’s time for radical giving

-
Why should we applaud those giving away a fraction of their fortune; the same people who have a hand in creating such inequities?
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 vaccine testing in vulnerable populations must be guided by ethics

& -
The fallouts from unethical experiments include distrust of public health officials and poor participation in research studies by members of vulnerable populations. People involved in vaccine trials must be recognised as partners, rather than pawns
Read more
Coronavirus

To fight Covid-19 in Africa, we must fight inequality

-
Our global health is only as strong as our most vulnerable community. The coronavirus pandemic can be defeated — but only if we leave no one behind
Read more
Africa

In Cameroon, face masks are compulsory — but unaffordable for many

-
The government’s response to Covid-19 has been criticised by opposition leaders
Read more
Business

SAA business-rescue practitioners offer severance settlement agreement for all staff

-
Practitioners inform staff that the government’s rejection of R10-billion bailout last week almost guarantees that the prospect of rescue is now impossible
Read more
Africa

My late uncle, and the ethics of clinical trials in Africa

-
Despite the long history of medical racism, any potential Covid-19 vaccines must be tested in Africa — but not only on the continent
Read more
Friday

Artists must strive to reimage ways of portraying and inhabiting ikasi

-
An overemphasis on ‘escaping’ the township robs us of the nuanced account of its spirit and a chance to create a habitable space in the margins
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Business

SAA business-rescue practitioners offer severance settlement agreement for all staff

Practitioners inform staff that the government’s rejection of R10-billion bailout last week almost guarantees that the prospect of rescue is now impossible
-
Read more
Africa

My late uncle, and the ethics of clinical trials in...

Despite the long history of medical racism, any potential Covid-19 vaccines must be tested in Africa — but not only on the continent
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19: Why buying time was vital

100 000 tests. 600 000 people screened. And an increase in daily tests to 30 000 — inside what the state is doing with the time the lockdown bought
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

Without a clear plan, SAA stood no chance

Despite R50 billion being pumped into the state airline, the current collapse was always likely thanks to political appointees, corruption and the ANC not deciding what it wanted out of SAA, writes Sabelo Skiti
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more
Special Reports

Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

-
The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.