Subscribe
FridayThe Editors Picks

How a pandemic took the book industry online

From backpack to book shop: Griffin Shea's Bridge Books in downtown Johannesburg
The various components of the books value chain — spanning writers, publishers, printers, booksellers and distributors — are having to get by using the digital sphere.
0

For as long as the country is under lockdown and books are not considered essential, all physical book retailers, warehouses and distribution centres will remain closed. Book releases have been postponed and print runs have been put on hold. As it stands, five weeks of physical book sales will be lost: a loss that will affect the various cogs in the country’s literary machine. The Mail & Guardian spoke to a number of writers, publishers, booksellers and readers to see what Covid-19 looks like from inside the literary world.

There is no trade

In the four days before the lockdown began, Kate Rogan of Love Books says the shop experienced a surge in book sales as a result of stockpiling patrons. “Thank heavens, it has seen us through April,” Rogan says. Like other small businesses that did not foresee a pandemic, Love Books does not have insurance for such circumstances. 

You’ve got to Love Books
Love Books owner Kate Rogan (right) and manager Anna Joubert have, in 10 years, transformed the sparse bookshop into one that is full of love, books and loyal readers. Is one of the many bookshops that has to adapt to survive the pandemic. (Delwyn Verasamy)

With physical outlets being closed, the next alternative for booksellers would be a contactless drop-off or pick-up system. “I am getting daily emails asking if we can deliver … so we’re working on our online sales ability,” says Rogan. However, courier services are barred from delivering goods that aren’t considered essential. BBC Culture says this is why French publishers have decided to delay release dates and postpone payment deadlines for the bookstores that they work with. 

This leaves bookstores no choice but to somehow make money online. Griffin Shea of downtown Johannesburg’s Bridge Books told the M&G that in addition to being sustained by the pre-lockdown sales, the bookstore has also encouraged its  customers to continue buying books with the promise that they will be delivered as soon as the lockdown ends. The bookstore is offering 50% off for its Learn isiZulu (over Whatsapp) series, as well as its Underground Booksellers tour which will take place once the lockdown ends. 

Griffin Shea in the City Central building that will house Bridge Books.
Griffin Shea says Bridge Books has encouraged it’s patrons to continue supporting the bookshop by offering them discounts.

Speaking from a small publisher’s point of view, founder of Modjaji Books Colleen Higgs says the publishing house has managed to stay afloat because its “60 days after sales” payment model has delayed the due date for its bills. However, Higgs says books that were released shortly before the lockdown are “in a kind of limbo. Even though the books managed to make it onto shelves before the lockdown, without book reviews and launches they received very little public attention. 

“I think everyone is so obsessed with Covid-19, that things that are unrelated are of minimal interest to anyone,” Higgs adds. As a result, Modjaji Books is uncertain about when or how to release forthcoming books and cannot continue to operate under lockdown for much longer. 

Writers can stay afloat

From the email and Whatsapp threads in which the M&G talked to writers, it seems as if authors are the most likely to survive the pandemic with the least injuries of all the components in the books value chain, because they are making money using their plan Bs to physical book sales. “Being an indie puts me in a unique position during these times,” says Melina Lewis, self-published author of After You Died, Libertalia: Lost Fortunes and Libertalia: Quest for Land. In addition to selling her work through book stores and other outlets, Lewis sells her ebooks through Amazon, Loot, Kobo and Payhip. 

Although nothing is stopping publishing houses from making digital texts available, such a decision needs to be informed by South Africa’s current ebook sales margin. According to business data platform Statista, digital books make up barely 10% of the country’s total book sales. Granted, the research wasn’t conducted under the unique circumstances of Covid-19, so the number may be higher currently. However, publishers then need to consider how many of their clientele have access to ebook platforms such as Kindle or smartphones that allow readers to read PDF copies of texts. Relying on local digital sales will not suffice.

Attesting to this, novelist Fred Khumalo says he has been adversely affected by the advent of Covid-19 even though all his books are available in digital formats. This is because sales are never linear, instead they fluctuate based on a number of variables. 

Masterful: Fred Khumalo’s new collection of short stories in 'Talk of the Town' explore African identity politics
Novelist Fred Khumalo says although his books are available in digital formats, Covid-19 has affected his other streams of income. (Madelene Cronjé/M&G)

To subsidise book sales or the lack thereof during the pandemic, novelists such as Lewis and Akwaeke Emezi, the author of Freshwater, Pet and The Death of Vivek, are using online content-subscription platforms like Patreon. On Patreon, practitioners can earn a monthly income by giving their subscribers exclusive content such as writing workshops and early access to book manuscripts. However for this to work for writers in a developing country, they are required to have a strong, preferably global, online presence. 

The rise of an African e-literary sphere

But not all is lost. In the time of physical distancing, strengthened digital book clubs, online writing courses and virtual literary festivals (on Zoom or Instagram Live) have emerged. 

One of the literary interventions from the continent is the online literary festival Afrolit Sans Frontières. Founded by author and publisher Zukiswa Wanner, the virtual festival aims to deepen the public’s knowledge of African literature by having authors from across the continent and the diaspora host online readings and public discussions. The first leg of the festival took place exclusively through social media streaming platforms Facebook Live and Instagram Live. A similar model is being used by virtual book club and literary podcaster The Cheeky Natives. They have invited authors and publishers including Dr Tlatleng, Thabiso Mahlape, Vangile Gantsho, and Sue Nyathi to read and talk with their listeners for an hour. 

Zukiswa Wanner (Brian Otieno)
After a successful first run, Zukiswa Wanner and Maaza Mengiste have organised the second season of the virtual literary festival. (Brian Otieno/ The New York Times)

Wanner tells the M&G that the festival had a successful run and 50 to 60 people attended each event, for each event, much like a conventional festival. Since the initial iteration, Maaza Mengiste and Wanner have decided to curate a second season of the festival. It will take place from April 20 to 27, under the theme, ‘What I Wish You Would Ask Me’, and features a new set of 16 writers from 14 countries.

In addition to creating connections, this e-literary sphere has also been a means of income for those who have lost out from the barring of physical gatherings. “Between the end of March and June I was to have earned some money conducting at least eight workshops and attending four literary festivals in and outside South Africa,” says Khumalo. Since the lockdown, Khumalo has  been offered other paid opportunities, including a live reading on the Gothenburg Book Festival’s Instagram account. “It’s important for writers and other creatives to embrace and explore other avenues in the execution of their projects,” says Khumalo. 

In the South African context — in which the pandemic has resulted in hunger and homelessness — books do not make it to the essential items leader board. Instead of mulling over not being considered an essential service or passively waiting for the pandemic to go away, this new normal is a call for literary practitioners to find digital ways to cash cheques and keep the public reading. It’s a very middle-class-focused intervention, but it offers something for people who are already fed and sheltered. 

Melinda Ferguson: A cheque from writing to the times

Another way that practitioners are making bank is through writing to the times. Many writers are being commissioned by newspapers, blogs and literary journals to write their nonfiction take on Covid-19. One of the publishers to capitalise on the pandemic is Melinda Ferguson. 

Earlier this year, she relaunched her publishing imprint, Melinda Ferguson Books, a joint venture with NB Publishers. With the imprint came the opportunity to publish 12 works, although Ferguson did not disclose the identity of the authors who she would be working with to the M&G

“Then Corona came to town and I saw all my plans evaporate … For a few days I felt comatose, hardly able to leave my bed,” said Ferguson. Shortly before the lockdown began, “Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles was born along with 17 authors who were feeling as freaked out as I was” in a Whatsapp group, she says. 

Lockdown features 17 stories related to the pandemic. The essays are written by authors including Pumla Gqola, Lindiwe Hani, Gabi Lowe, Kelly-Eve Koopman, Letshego Zulu, Robert Hamblin and Eva Mazza. Seven days after the original WhatsApp conversation, the authors finalised their contributions and the ebook went live on Amazon three days later.  A day after the book went live, it made it to Amazon’s bestseller list. 

Commenting on capitalising on the pandemic, Rogan of Love Books argues that bad news has always been good for books: “Think of the Zuma years and how much was published in South Africa on that topic,” she says.

Even though physical copies of her imprint’s books are “trapped in warehouses or waiting to go to print,” Ferguson says publishing Lockdown “did an incredible thing to our battered self-esteem and psyches, being the ‘non-essential’ people that we had been declared to be by the government”.  
With Lockdown doing well, Ferguson approached 30 “top South African writers”, including Lebo Mashile, Sisonke Msimang, Khaya Dlanga, Ferial Haffajee and Fred Khumalo to contribute towards the second volume, Lockdown Extended. “They all said yes. I am currently editing the book and hope to go live next Sunday,” she says.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Zaza Hlalethwa
Zaza Hlalethwa
Zaza Hlalethwa studies Digital Democracy, New Media and Political Activism, and Digital Politics.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Into the online abyss: Teaching through technology

-
Like a pen, devices such as iPads are merely a tool. How a child and a teacher use the tool will determine whether learning and understanding takes place
Read more
Coronavirus

Alcohol and tobacco: Time for a reality check

-
If the government relaxes its total ban, there’s more chance of people modifying their behaviour, for example, not sharing cigarettes or drinking from the same bottle
Read more
Opinion

Get cash out to the poorest now

-
People know what they need to buy, the payments can piggyback on the Sassa system and the money will help prevent people from falling further into long-term poverty
Read more
Coronavirus

Luthuli House stands aside as racist Free State mayor carries on in role

-
Welkom mayor Nkosinjani Speelman has allegedly been continuing to perform his duties, despite his ‘suspension’
Read more
Coronavirus

Strandfontein homeless site more a prison than a place of safety — Human rights report

-
Independent reports slam Cape Town’s Covid-19 homeless site, the city says things have improved since independent monitors visited the site
Read more
Friday

‘Voices from the Underground’: in service for our liberation

-
These 18 stories from members of MK’s Ashley Kriel unit teach the meaning of sacrifice
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa family approaches Constitutional Court to put an end to state brutality

-
The partner of Collins Khosa — allegedly killed by soldiers and police officers — says the army and police force have become a law unto themselves
Read more
World

Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay for news content

-
Australia's new regulations will also cover the sharing of data, and the ranking and display of news content, to be enforced by binding dispute resolution mechanisms and penalties
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Luthuli House stands aside as racist Free State mayor carries...

Welkom mayor Nkosinjani Speelman has allegedly been continuing to perform his duties, despite his ‘suspension’
-
Read more
Friday

How a pandemic took the book industry online

Writers, publishers and bookshops are trying to keep afloat during the extended lockdown with digital and virtual offerings
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa family approaches Constitutional Court to put an end to...

The partner of Collins Khosa — allegedly killed by soldiers and police officers — says the army and police force have become a law unto themselves
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

Locked up or lazy? Local and provincial representatives are nowhere...

Oversight is crucial, and more so during a state of disaster, yet the Parliament seems to prefer deferring this function until the Covid-19 crisis is over
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

-
Join top African business leaders and Harvard Business School online for a four-part webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders
Read more
Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.