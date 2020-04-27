Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusNational

An end to police and army brutality is still urgent – Khosa family

Keep it safe: Police enforce social distancing between people outside a supermarket in Yeoville, Johannesburg. (Marco Longari/AFP)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The easing of the Lockdown has not made it any less urgent to curb police and army brutality, said the family of Collins Khosa in court papers on Saturday.

Khosa died on Easter Friday in Alexandra, allegedly at the hands of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. In an altercation, he is said to have been hit with the butt of a machine gun, throttled while his arm was held behind his back and slammed into a steel gate. The death notice attached to the court papers described the cause of death as a blunt force to the head. 

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has said the matter was under investigation. But Khosa’s family said in their court papers that there had been no response as yet to their request for confirmation that the security force members alleged to be involved in Khosa’s death had been removed from the public and suspended pending investigation.  

The family, seeking court intervention to put an end to police and army brutality for the duration of the lockdown and state of disaster, first approached the Constitutional Court. But, after the highest court refused them direct access, they have now gone to the high court, saying their case remains urgent. 

“There is no clear indication of when the lockdown may end. Instead, the president announced a phased easing of the lockdown, but restrictions on gatherings and movement of people will remain in place indefinitely,” said Nomsa Montsho, Khosa’s life partner, in an affidavit to the high court in Pretoria.

The president also notified Parliament that, in addition to more than 2 800 SANDF members already employed to enforce the lockdown, 73 000 troops more will be employed from Friday, said Montsho. 

In announcing the easing of the lockdown, Ramaphosa said that up to now, troops had been deployed to support the police. “They will continue to do so, but they will also be providing assistance in other essential areas, such as the provision of water supply, infrastructure maintenance and health services.”

Montsho said: “This is a 26-fold increase. The real anticipated threat to civilian life and limb is thus increased 26-fold from Friday … Those 73 180 armed soldiers simply cannot be unleashed on a civilian population without, at the very least, a code of conduct and operational plan telling them how to behave — especially, when they may use force and how much.”

The family has asked the court to order that a code of conduct be developed for the SANDF for the duration of the state of disaster. They have also asked for a number of orders that would establish a process for the speedy reporting and investigation of police and army brutality. 

Montsho said there was a lack of clarity on what stage 4 of the lockdown restrictions mean — for example what if an essential services worker works past the curfew time. “If the government is planning a curfew, it cannot do so without clearly communicating this to the public, setting out the terms of the behaviour of the government police or soldiers and explaining what the exceptions would be in case a person is at work during the period of the curfew,” she said. 


The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) has also asked to join the case as a friend of the court, saying it wants to argue that there needs to be widely publicised and clearly  set out standards in place for the use of force by the security services.

“What is striking about the abuses referred to in the applicants’ founding papers is the apparent absence of any detailed public standards known and internalised by security service officers, governing the exercise of reasonable force,” Seri’s Nomzamo Zondo said in an affidavit.  

Court papers for the police and defence ministers were yet to be filed. Khosa’s family wants the case heard on Tuesday but lawyers for the police and defence minister have asked for a day later in the week.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Franny Rabkin
Franny Rabkin
Franny is the legal reporter at the Mail & Guardian

Recommended

Africa

Crisis, what crisis? How not to handle a pandemic

, , & -
So far, most countries on the African continent are dealing with Covid-19, but not all leaders are taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa needs a constitutionally compliant immigration policy

-
For Jewish people, ‘You shall not oppress a stranger, for you know the feelings of the stranger, having yourselves been strangers in the land of Egypt.’ South Africans should remember they were once strangers in their own country
Read more
Africa

‘The UN didn’t do anything wrong’: Peacekeepers in South Sudan respond to Covid-19 criticism

-
The international organisation has been on the receiving end of bitter criticism since South Sudan’s first case of Covid-19 was confirmed to be a UN staffer
Read more
Article

More South Africans are still stuck in Saudi Arabia

-
More than 120 South Africans were repatriated last week, and those still waiting to get home are running out of money
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa case: Going straight to the Constitutional Court isn’t always the right path

-
Even where the case is a strong one, direct access to the highest court is a route only in truly exceptional circumstances
Read more
Coronavirus

Athletes count costs as Covid-19 spreads

-
Comrades winner Bong’musa Mthembu cannot compete because of Covid-19 but is fortunate that he can survive financially. Others are not as lucky as their sources of income have dried up
Read more
National

SA’s richest 3 500 own more than the bottom 32-million

-
When people call South Africa the most unequal country in the world, they’re talking about income. Now, we have a clear picture of how unequally the country’s wealth is distributed
Read more
Coronavirus

Shifting patterns in Covid-19 cases leads to redrawing of battle plans

-
The Western Cape has become the epicentre of the outbreak, and the tardy response of health officials in the Eastern Cape has Minister Zweli Mkhize worried but optimistic
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

Crisis, what crisis? How not to handle a pandemic

So far, most countries on the African continent are dealing with Covid-19, but not all leaders are taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously
, , & -
Read more
Coronavirus

The Great Recession looms in South Africa’s future

The extent and length of the journey depend on a few factors, but a hard landing seems unavoidable
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Dan Plato: Cape Town is caring for the homeless despite...

We have honoured President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request to put aside politicking and wish opposition parties would do the same
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Four things you need to know about Covid-19 and your insurance cover

-
Income protection benefits will be paid out to policyholders who are unable to work for medically validated reasons such as having Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

SAT advert acknowledges South Africans’ lockdown sacrifices

-
South African Tourism, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Videovision Entertainment join hands to inspire hope SA marks Freedom Day under lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

Immediate challenges for long-term learning

-
Implemented as emergency measures, some changes to higher education such as increased online learning seem to be worth keeping
Read more
Special Reports

Wits is tackling the Covid-19 pandemic head-on

-
SPONSORED The University of the Witwatersrand has adopted a multi-pronged approach to managing the effects of the Covid-19...
Read more
Special Reports

Liberty gives clients relief until end September during Covid-19 crisis

-
Liberty is giving customers the option to not pay or pay a reduced premium on their cover during the financially constrained Coronavirus era
Read more
Special Reports

eBooks marked down for lockdown

-
Discover over 35 incredible eBooks from Pan Macmillan, now on sale
Read more
Special Reports

Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

-
Join top African business leaders and Harvard Business School online for a four-part webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders
Read more
Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.