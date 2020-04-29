Subscribe
Subscribe
National

‘Fraser vs Nxele’ heads back to court

0

The Covid-19 virus pandemic has been unable to stop the ongoing war between suspended KwaZulu-Natal prisons commissioner Mnikelwa Nxele and the head of the correctional services department Arthur Fraser.

Fraser has refused to accept a recent Labour Court ruling setting aside the dismissal of Nxele, who he fired last August, after a two-year court battle between the two.

Despite appearing to have initially accepted the Labour Court judgment, delivered on April 17, Fraser has now done an about-turn and instead approached the Labour Appeal Court to set aside the labour court judgment.

Both men are controversial figures.

Fraser, a former director of the State Security Agency (SSA), has been at loggerheads with Nxele since taking up the corrections post in April 2018. Fraser was axed from state security by President Cyril Ramaphosa and has since

been implicated in allegations of massive corruption at the intelligence agency.

The report of the high-level panel on the SSA, published in December 2018, set aside Fraser’s strategic development plan initiated at the SSA, saying it had disastrous consequences for the agency.

Nxele was implicated at the state capture commission by former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi as having received bribes of R57500 a month from the company, as service provider to the correctional services department. Agrizzi also claimed Nxele was part of the plan to oust former prisons commissioner Vernie Petersen in 2007.

Fraser fired Nxele last August after a series of court actions. Nxele was initially suspended over the firing of a correctional services official in 2014. The official was reinstated by the bargaining council in 2017 and returned to work the following year.

Nxele was suspended and fired in August 2019 following an internal hearing. He went to the Labour Court, which ruled in his favour. But Fraser suspended Nxele again in March and appealed this ruling.


The appeal was dismissed by the Labour Court on April 17.

In the judgment, Judge Benita Whitcher found that the suspension of Nxele was invalid as the correct procedures in terms of the correctional services department’s disciplinary code had not been followed by Fraser.

As a result, Nxele’s rights had been violated and the decision was invalid.

In a terse, one-line memorandum to correctional services staff on April 21, Fraser said that “the court” had reinstated Nxele.

But two days later, in another memorandum to staff, Fraser said the department had petitioned

the Labour Appeal Court to appeal the order reinstating Nxele as KwaZulu-Natal regional commissioner.

“Therefore, Mr Nxele remains on suspension,” Fraser said.

Correctional services spokesperson Sibongakonke Nxumalo confirmed that Nxele “remains suspended” and said the matter would go to court on May 5.

“We are unable to comment further as the issue is internal in nature,” he said.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Watch it again: Basic education briefing on schooling status

-
The Department of Basic Education is briefing Parliament's Portfolio Committee on the status of schooling during lockdown
Read more
Africa

Dramatic changes are coming to newsrooms across Africa

-
The pandemic could deliver a crippling blow to media houses across the continent
Read more
Business

SAA crash-lands but new airline will take off

-
During discussions between unions and business rescue practitioners and the government, it was decided that the national carrier would be closed and a new airline formed
Read more
Education

Initial teacher education must be prioritised

-
Education and the education of teachers is already a complex issue and even more so in rapidly-changing global circumstances
Read more
Friday

The Food List: the best culinary shows and cookbooks to binge on

-
From Netflix shows, to cookbooks, to culinary podcasts, there’s plenty of online culinary content to tickle your tastebuds during lockdown
Read more
Africa

‘We cannot be complacent,’ says Africa CDC boss

-
Africa’s new disease control agency reacted early and quickly to the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
National

How to claim the Covid-19 UIF benefit

-
In a statement, the fund emphasised that all businesses with workers, “from spaza shops to hair salons” who are registered with the UIF can apply for this relief
Read more
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Health minister hosts Covid-19 technical briefing

-
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize maps out the next phase of the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

High court overturns decision to place Tshwane metro council under...

Court declares that the Gauteng premier’s decision to place the metro under administration was unlawful and sets it aside — after the Covid-19 lockdown ends
-
Read more
Business

SAA crash-lands but new airline will take off

During discussions between unions and business rescue practitioners and the government, it was decided that the national carrier would be closed and a new airline formed
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Special Reports

Four things you need to know about Covid-19 and your insurance cover

-
Income protection benefits will be paid out to policyholders who are unable to work for medically validated reasons such as having Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

SAT advert acknowledges South Africans’ lockdown sacrifices

-
South African Tourism, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Videovision Entertainment join hands to inspire hope SA marks Freedom Day under lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

Immediate challenges for long-term learning

-
Implemented as emergency measures, some changes to higher education such as increased online learning seem to be worth keeping
Read more
Special Reports

Wits is tackling the Covid-19 pandemic head-on

-
SPONSORED The University of the Witwatersrand has adopted a multi-pronged approach to managing the effects of the Covid-19...
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.


Worried about misinformation and fake stories? Do you want your daily news to be factual, impartial and up-to-date?

Yes, I want to subscribe to the Mail & Guardian