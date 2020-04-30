Subscribe
Friday

Celebrating International Jazz Day at home

Bokani Dyer, pictured here with his father Steve Dyer, is among the musicians participating in international Jazz Day (Rafs Mayet)
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 9th annual International Jazz Day worldwide celebration will transition to a virtual format for 2020 instead of taking place as previously planned in Cape Town, South Africa and other locations around the world on April 30th.

Here’s a look back at some jazz performances around the globe in honour of the annual International Jazz Day, now in its 9th year: 

Russia

Prague

Oslo

Buenos Aires

Bergamo

Melbourne

Zimbabwe

Mumbai

Dhaka

Washington

Arts Desk
Guest Author

Friday

