Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusOpinion

Covid-19: A new order for civil society organisations

Fair pay: Disgruntled Zimbabwean civil servants have demanded that their salaries be paid in United States dollars so that they can meet their basic cost of living. (Jekesai Njikizana/AFP)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

One thing we know for sure is that the world has entered a new order. For civil society organisations, the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic are monumental. The sector will have to redefine missions and find new ways of engagement to stay relevant. Against this background, how should these organisations adapt?

First, the pandemic has necessitated the sector to be innovative and creative in its work. The time has come for the sector to upgrade its work. As the adage goes, “necessity is the mother of invention”. New inventions emerge in times of difficulty and Covid-19 has become a driving force towards meeting needs. One shift by civil society organisations will be the use of technology to connect with their constituencies.

Second, it is time for organisations to revisit their mission and objectives. The reality is that Covid-19 has disrupted conventional approaches. New strategies must be mooted to ensure that organisations remain relevant and are adapting to the new rules of the game. Organisations will need to take stock, reflect deeply on their reason for existence and develop new approaches while re-calibrating their strategies accordingly. These processes take quite a lot of time; they do not happen overnight. So then, patience and resilience are two virtues that the leaders of organisations and their teams need to embrace.

Third, organisational structures need to be adapted to the new situation. Covid-19 has exposed significant infrastructural challenges in the sector. Seeing that most of the employees will continue working remotely, organisations must mitigate against any hindrances that might hamper their staff from working optimally. In this case, the necessary infrastructure is needed. For instance, one of the worrying challenges is the digital divide facing most people in South Africa. To mitigate against this, organisations will need to, for instance, provide data and dongles to their employees so they can still deliver on their tasks and overcome the difficulty of data shortages and poor wi-fi connections.

Fourth, budgets will need to be re-prioritised to meet new and emerging organisational challenges such as infrastructural gaps. This implies that every unnecessary operational expenditure must be cut so that available resources are reallocated to areas of need. This financial prudence is inevitable if organisations are to remain in business and continue serving their constituency.

Fifth, amid uncertainty, economic losses and social disruption, another problem emerges. How do organisations retain their funders’ trust? Will funders’ priorities change and leave the organisations to die? This is an opportune time for organisations and their funders to jointly explore possibilities of re-positioning their activities in response to the new challenges. Decision-making needs to be done in a consultative manner so that all parties are heard, and possibilities explored jointly so that both the donor and the grantee have a shared understanding of the new trajectory that organisations may be pursuing.

Sixth, the sector needs to stand with each other. No more working in isolation or in silos. This is the time for strengthening cooperation among organisations, conducting activities jointly and pooling resources towards a common mission. They can also share expertise with each other thereby deepening their collaboration and amplifying the effect of their interventions.

It is without a doubt that Covid-19 has disrupted the economic and social order of the world. Like all other sectors, civil society has not been spared. But it is in such times that the sector must prove its mettle. It has faced difficult circumstances for decades, weathered storms and won achievements. Perhaps, the civil society needs to tap into those victories and re-assert itself as a resilient sector with capacity and strength to bounce back from problems posed by the pandemic. As a sector, we possess resources and expertise that is needed in society. Aside from shared vision, the sector is committed to co-create a new just society that is fairer and more equitable. This is its mission and, certainly, the sector is committed to guarding it even in desperate times.

Paul Kariuki is the executive director of the Democracy Development Programme in Durban. He writes in his personal capacity

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.


The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Paul Kariuki
Paul Kariuki

Dr Paul Kariuki is the director of the Democracy Development Programme in Durban. These are his own views.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Khosa family: Crucial witnesses not interviewed by defence force and police unit

-
In court papers, the family says the investigations into the death of Collins Khosa are neither impartial nor effective
Read more
Coronavirus

How I rode out Covid-19 lockdown level 5

-
It began with an operation, itself a form of lockdown, and convalescence in the silent suburbs was welcome but brought with it worries about the future
Read more
Coronavirus

The writing was on the wall for SA newspapers long before Covid-19

-
Publications have cut salaries and frozen posts in a bid to survive the disease, but most owners failed to take appropriate steps when problems emerged in the late 1990s
Read more
Coronavirus

The coronavirus and the rise of the network society

-
Two kinds of virus, one biological and the other digital, have spread around the world, changing society and creating social elites
Read more
Coronavirus

The DRC’s response to Covid-19 must be tailored to local context

-
Immunisation and other preventative programmes for malaria, cholera, measles and malnutrition, which kill children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, must continue
Read more
Coronavirus

The ethics of Covid-19 status disclosure: To tell or not to tell?

, & -
The trick is to find the balance between people’s right to privacy and the need for contact tracing to limit the spread of the disease
Read more
Africa

Covid-19 in Africa: The good news and the bad

& -
What might Africa look like in the wake of the pandemic? There’s enough change happening to keep both optimists happy and pessimists glum
Read more
Coronavirus

Lockdown syndrome: The latest fallout from the Covid-19 crisis

-
Is this “syndrome” another symptom that the lockdown has made us all a little bit crazy? Is it a symbol that we all just need to get a grip on it?
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

The writing was on the wall for SA newspapers long...

Publications have cut salaries and frozen posts in a bid to survive the disease, but most owners failed to take appropriate steps when problems emerged in the late 1990s
-
Read more
Politics

‘Fraser vs Nxele’ heads back to court

The controversial KwaZulu-Natal corrections head has again been suspended by the former spy boss
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Special Reports

Four things you need to know about Covid-19 and your insurance cover

-
Income protection benefits will be paid out to policyholders who are unable to work for medically validated reasons such as having Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

SAT advert acknowledges South Africans’ lockdown sacrifices

-
South African Tourism, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Videovision Entertainment join hands to inspire hope SA marks Freedom Day under lockdown
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

Worried about misinformation and fake stories? Do you want your daily news to be factual, impartial and up-to-date?

Yes, I want to subscribe to the Mail & Guardian